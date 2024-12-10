A legnagyobb online forrás a búvárok számára
Keresés
Zárja be ezt a keresőmezőt.

Scuba Diver ANZ 75. szám, megjelent

Kövessen minket a Google Hírekben
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Scuba Diver ANZ 75. szám, megjelent

Kattintson ide a legfrissebbekért A Scuba Diver ANZ kiadása

Hírek összesítése
Australian government tackles ghost nets, Emperor teams up with Bilikiki, Sea Bees launches hop-on, hop-off liveaboard, and two new marine life/dive site books are released.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss gallstones and diving, and inflammatory bowel disease and diving.

A következő generáció
Young brothers Tuna and Ege talk about what they love about scuba diving.

Ausztrália
Talia Greis reveals the often-overlooked diving opportunities that exist around Bare Island, close to the sprawling metropolis of Sydney.

A Salamon-szigetek
Don Silcock returns to the Solomon Islands to explore the reefs and wrecks around Gizo, in the Western Province of the archipelago.

Francia Polinézia
Once a year, an extraordinary event unfolds in the waters of Fakarava Atoll in French Polynesia, where tens of thousands of Pacific camouflage grouper (Epinephelus polyphekadion) gather for a brief but spectacular mating ritual, as Don Silcock explains.

Egyedülálló ausztrál tengeri élet
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the whitebarred boxfish.

Diving With… Lyndi Leggett
PT Hirschfield talks with Lyndi Leggett about the inexplicable wonders that happen when people with cognitive and physical disabilities work out at The Scuba Gym.

Divers Alert Network
The DAN team offers some hints and advice on safe practices for drift diving.

TECH: Új-Zéland
Leigh Bishop explores the sunken Russian liner Mikhail Lermontov, which lies off the coastline of New Zealand.

Nagy fehér cápa
John Magee takes a closer look at the majestic, much- maligned great white shark, the largest predatory fish in the oceans.

Ausztrália
Libby Sterling extols the virtues of the rich and varied dive sites at Norman Reef on the outer edge of the Great Barrier Reef.

Mi újság
New products coming to market, including the Sealife Sportdiver Ultra housing, Fourth Element’s Pelagic dive watch, XDEEP’s latest hoodie, the Scubalamp PV53 and PV73 videolights, and fresh colours of Scubapro’s Supernova blade.

Extra teszt
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the 50th anniversary special edition of the high-performance Apeks MTX-RC szabályozó.

A következő generáció
Young brothers Tuna and Ege talk about what they love about scuba diving.

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
Tapasztalja meg a Freebreathe-et, a maga nemében az elsőt a víz alatti felfedezésben. Személyes, hordozható snorkeling eszköz, amely korlátlan levegőellátáshoz biztosít hozzáférést akár 15 láb mélységig a víz felszíne alatt, saját tested mozgásának erejével. #búvárkodás #scubadiver -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Honlapja: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, Víz alatt Fényképezés, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés-vélemények webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen merülési bemutató az Egyesült Királyság Weboldala: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi médiában Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ búvárbúvár TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerek vagyunk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldallal minden felszerelésedért nélkülözhetetlen. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

Tapasztalja meg a Freebreathe-et, a maga nemében az elsőt a víz alatti felfedezésben. Személyes, hordozható snorkeling eszköz, amely korlátlan levegőellátáshoz biztosít hozzáférést akár 15 láb mélységig a víz felszíne alatt, saját tested mozgásának erejével.
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack a #DEMA-nál

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Legyen rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/csatlakozzon felszerelésvásárláshoz: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Honlapja: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, Víz alatt Fényképezés, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés-vélemények webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen merülési bemutató az Egyesült Királyság Weboldala: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi médiában Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ búvárbúvár TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerek vagyunk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldallal minden felszerelésedért nélkülözhetetlen. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést. 00:00 Bevezetés 01:20 Búvárkodás

Scuba.com társult link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.
00: 00 Bevezetés
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Uszonyszíjak eltávolítása
08:19 Csúszó ólom
10:16 Hátsó cipzár
12:56 Összecsukható Regs
14:26 Nedves nyak

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Még több dolog, amivel a búvárok küzdenek a/@scubacom segítségével #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk víz alatti élő közvetítés okostelefon-ház #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/csatlakozzon a GEAR PURCHASES-hez: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Honlapja: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, Víz alatt Fényképezés, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés-vélemények webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen merülési bemutató az Egyesült Királyság Weboldala: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi médiában Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ búvárbúvár TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerek vagyunk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldallal minden felszerelésedért nélkülözhetetlen. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

Divolk víz alatti élő közvetítés okostelefon-ház
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk víz alatti élő közvetítés okostelefon-ház a #DEMA-n

Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.

Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
Shane: Friss hír: a Scuba Diver Magazin a Divernetbe költözik!
János: A búvár egyéni kirándulása a cornwalli roncslelethez vezetett
Elke Bojanowski: Brit búvárok eltűntek a Sea Storyból, neve
Casper: A CCR robogó búvárait beszívták a gát beömlőnyílásába
Rafael Novi Setya h: Hogyan kell helyesen szállítani egy búvártartályt
Friss hírek
Előkerültek az ellopott spanyol hajóroncs aranyérmék Előkerültek az ellopott spanyol hajóroncs aranyérmék
Holttestet találtak egy orkneyi búvár keresése közben Holttestet találtak egy orkneyi búvár keresése közben
A hidrogél megállíthatja a hajóroncsok faanyagának bomlását A hidrogél megállíthatja a hajóroncsok faanyagának bomlását
Diveheart jótékonysági búvárszervezet, a DEMA 2024-es platina búvár közösségi bajnoka Diveheart jótékonysági búvárszervezet, a DEMA 2024-es platina búvár közösségi bajnoka
Korall ívás a Nagy Korallzátonyon Korall ívás a Nagy Korallzátonyon
Rekordra jó egy cég, amely egyedül hagyta el a tinédzsereket az első merüléskor Rekordra jó egy cég, amely egyedül hagyta el a tinédzsereket az első merüléskor
Kapcsolatba velünk
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak
Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak
Szerzői 2024 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.