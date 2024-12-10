Scuba Diver ANZ 75. szám, megjelent

Kattintson ide a legfrissebbekért A Scuba Diver ANZ kiadása

Australian government tackles ghost nets, Emperor teams up with Bilikiki, Sea Bees launches hop-on, hop-off liveaboard, and two new marine life/dive site books are released.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss gallstones and diving, and inflammatory bowel disease and diving.

A következő generáció

Young brothers Tuna and Ege talk about what they love about scuba diving.

Ausztrália

Talia Greis reveals the often-overlooked diving opportunities that exist around Bare Island, close to the sprawling metropolis of Sydney.

A Salamon-szigetek

Don Silcock returns to the Solomon Islands to explore the reefs and wrecks around Gizo, in the Western Province of the archipelago.

Francia Polinézia

Once a year, an extraordinary event unfolds in the waters of Fakarava Atoll in French Polynesia, where tens of thousands of Pacific camouflage grouper (Epinephelus polyphekadion) gather for a brief but spectacular mating ritual, as Don Silcock explains.

Egyedülálló ausztrál tengeri élet

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the whitebarred boxfish.

Diving With… Lyndi Leggett

PT Hirschfield talks with Lyndi Leggett about the inexplicable wonders that happen when people with cognitive and physical disabilities work out at The Scuba Gym.

Divers Alert Network

The DAN team offers some hints and advice on safe practices for drift diving.

TECH: Új-Zéland

Leigh Bishop explores the sunken Russian liner Mikhail Lermontov, which lies off the coastline of New Zealand.

Nagy fehér cápa

John Magee takes a closer look at the majestic, much- maligned great white shark, the largest predatory fish in the oceans.

Ausztrália

Libby Sterling extols the virtues of the rich and varied dive sites at Norman Reef on the outer edge of the Great Barrier Reef.

Mi újság

New products coming to market, including the Sealife Sportdiver Ultra housing, Fourth Element’s Pelagic dive watch, XDEEP’s latest hoodie, the Scubalamp PV53 and PV73 videolights, and fresh colours of Scubapro’s Supernova blade.

Extra teszt

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the 50th anniversary special edition of the high-performance Apeks MTX-RC szabályozó.

