Scuba Diver ANZ 79. szám, megjelent

Scuba Diver ANZ 79. szám, megjelent

Kattintson ide a legfrissebbekért A Scuba Diver ANZ kiadása

Hírek összesítése
Marine heatwave off Western Australia, Solomon Airlines launches trans-Tasman route, and Aggressor Adventures launches second Bahamas vessel.

Australia, part one
The topside attractions of the Gold Coast are well known, but beneath the surface, there is another sort of playground that is every bit as thrilling. Adrian Stacey takes you underwater to experience the diving off the glittering Gold Coast.

A Salamon-szigetek
Don Silcock is no stranger to diving in the Solomon Islands, but he had never experienced diving there aboard the legendary Bilikiki – until now.

Indonézia
Jak and Corinne Denny head for North Sulawesi to explore the waters around Saronde Island, and finds it is a particularly rich hunting ground for nudibranchs and other captivating macro critters.

Divers Alert Network
A diver recalls an incident involving a reverse block, and what lessons were learned from the experience.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A
The Divers Alert Network team discuss malaria risks and pulmonary hypertension.

Mustár mesterkurzus
Alex Mustard takes a closer look at hard corals, and offers some suggestions on the best way to shoot them.

Diving With… Sam Glenn-Smith
PT Hirschfield chats with the underwater photographer with a soft-spot for octopus, especially those with blue rings.

Természetvédelmi sarok
Sea Shepherd’s remote marine debris campaigns and partnerships with Ranger Groups.

TECH: Bikini Atoll
Don Silcock reveals some of the lessons he learned from his first trip to Bikini Atoll, when he was diving open circuit on air – and why he will be returning once he has got trained up to an appropriate level on a CCR.

Malajzia
PT Hirschfield samples the calm waters and laid-back, critter- and coral-rich diving of remote Malaysian dive destination, Perhentian.

Ausztrália
Paul Macdonald takes a closer look at a popular dive site that very nearly never was… Port Hughes Jetty.

Mi újság
New products, including Santi Diving’s Edge drysuit, Fourth Element’s Expedition Duffel, XDEEP Radical mask, and the Seac Sub Tablet dive computer.

Extra teszt
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the budget- priced Seac Sub Screen dive computer.

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark nagyszerű videó szeretem a tartalmat Nemrég tesztelték a hengeremet, hogy megtöltötték levegővel, mennyi ideig tarthatod a levegőt a hengerben, mielőtt használnád. A búvárüzlet is leeresztheti a levegőt és feltöltheti nitrox-szal? #búvárkodás #scubadiver

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark nagyszerű videó szeretem a tartalmat Nemrég tesztelték a hengeremet, hogy megtöltötték levegővel, mennyi ideig tarthatod a levegőt a hengerben, mielőtt használnád. A búvárüzlet is leeresztheti a levegőt és megtöltheti nitrox-szal?
#scubadiving #scubadiver

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Mennyi ideig lehet levegőt tartani egy hengerben? #AskMark #búvárkodás

A búvárműsorok teljes listája linkekkel: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUÁR 18-26.: Boot Düsseldorf (Nemzetközi Hajókiállítás) FEBRUÁR 1-2.: Duikvaker European Show (FEBRUA21) FEBRUÁR 23-21.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia MÁRCIUS 23-1.: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MÁRCIUS 2-15.: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MÁRCIUS 16-28: Mediterrán búvárkiállítás ÁPRILIS 30-4.: Asia Dive Expo (6ADEX) Expo (22ADEX) MÁJUS 25. – JÚNIUS 31.: Búvárkiállítás JÚNIUS 1–13.: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SZEPTEMBER 15–6.: GO Diving ANZ Show OKTÓBER 7–17.: Búvárbeszélgetések NOVEMBER 19–11.: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiver

A búvárműsorok teljes listája linkekkel:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUÁR 18-26.: Boot Düsseldorf (Nemzetközi Hajókiállítás)
FEBRUÁR 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUÁR 21-23.: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUÁR 21-23.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia
MÁRCIUS 1-2.: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MÁRCIUS 15-16.: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Ausztrália
MÁRCIUS 28-30.: Mediterrán Búvárshow
ÁPRILIS 4-6.: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MÁJUS 22-25.: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MÁJUS 31. – JÚNIUS 1.: Búvárbemutató
JÚNIUS 13-15.: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SZEPTEMBER 6-7.: GO Diving ANZ Show
OKTÓBER 17-19.: Búvárbeszélgetések
NOVEMBER 11-14.: DEMA Show

#scubadiving #scubadiver

00: 00 Bevezetés
01:35 Scuba.com hirdetés
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Földközi-tenger
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Búvárshow
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Búvárbeszélgetések
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Közelgő búvárműsorok 2025-ben #scubadiving #diveshow

Barrington Scott amerikai búvár igazolt Guinness-rekordot állított fel a leggyorsabb búvárkodás idején mind a hét kontinensen. Cartagena városi tanácsa azt állítja, hogy a dél-spanyolországi Cueva del Agua (vízi barlang) rendszerhez való hozzáférés szigorítására készül, miután január 37-án meghalt egy 18 éves női búvár. Egy víz alatti élőhely-építő pedig meghosszabbította a leghosszabb víz alatt töltött idő rekordját.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Barrington Scott amerikai búvár igazolt Guinness-rekordot állított fel a leggyorsabb búvárkodás idején mind a hét kontinensen. Cartagena városi tanácsa azt állítja, hogy a dél-spanyolországi Cueva del Agua (vízi barlang) rendszerhez való hozzáférés szigorítására készül, miután január 37-án meghalt egy 18 éves női búvár. Egy víz alatti élőhely-építő pedig meghosszabbította a leghosszabb víz alatt töltött idő rekordját.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scubadiving #scubadiver

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Haláleset után bezárták a spanyol barlangot #búvárkodás #podcast #hírek

