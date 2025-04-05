Canon EOS R5 Mk II fényképezőgép áttekintése

This unit has brought substantial upgrades to Canon’s flagship model, says NIRUPAM NIGAM, who has been putting it through its paces under water and took all the photographs here. Nigam is editor-in-chief of US-based Underwater Photography Guide and president of Bluewater Photo

Over the past four years, the popularity of Canon’s R5 has not ceased. The successor to this ground-breaking camera is the Canon EOS R5 Mk II. Compared to the R1, we consider the R5 Mk II to be Canon’s igaz flagship camera, because of its faster readout speeds, enhanced autofocus system and video recordings of 8K/60p RAW.

Lacking only the A9 III's global shutter system, the Canon R5 Mk II seems (almost) to have it all. Certainly for underwater photography, these improvements are quite exciting. After all, the R5 II has been the first mirrorless camera we’ve used that consistently and successfully tracked fish, sea-lions and everything in-between.

Are these improvements significant enough to warrant an upgrade? Switching to the Canon R5 Mk II is the obvious decision if you’ve been holding onto your DSLR Canon 5D Mark IV. If you’re currently shooting under water with the Canon EOS R5, one of the world's most popular underwater cameras, you’ll have more to consider when upgrading to the R5 Mk II.

The changes all look great on paper. However, testing the R5 Mk II with one of the underwater housings that are just starting to hit the market is the only way to determine whether or not these upgrades are as remarkable in the field.

We tested the R5 Mk II in an Ikelite housing in Port Hardy, British Columbia, during an underwater photography workshop. Even in subpar diving conditions, it provided some spectacular results. Bluewater Photo, Bluewater Travel and UB Diving supported this review.

Hooded nudibranch photographed with the Canon EOS R5 Mk II in an Ikelite housing with the Canon 8-15mm fisheye lens (f/22, 1/160th, ISO 200)

Canon R5 Mark II Specifications

New 45-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor

RF lens mount

DIGIC X processor with DIGIC Accelerator co-processor

30fps RAW burst shooting in electronic shutter mode

1/250 mechanical flash sync speed, 1/160 electronic flash sync speed

Pre-continuous shooting mode

New Dual Pixel Intelligent AF and AF modes: Action Priority, improved Canon Eye Control AF

Improved In-Body Image Stabilisation

8K/60p and 4K/120p video recording

RAW and C-Log2 Recording capability

Dual card slots: CFexpress Type B and UHS-II

5.76 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder

LP-E6P battery with improved power output

Méretek: 138.5 101.2 x x 93.5mm

Súly: 746g

Recommended Retail Price: $4,299 (£3,300)

A classic coldwater reef scene photographed with the Canon R5 Mark II. The autofocus was exceptional – even in low light (f/11, 1/50th, ISO 400)

EOS R5 Mk II v EOS R5

At first glance, the two Canon cameras are relatively similar, featuring similar dimensions and controls, and a 45MP sensor. However, the bodies are different enough that each camera requires a unique víz alatti ház.

Comparing the two cameras, we find that he most impressive upgrades include a new autofocus system, eye-movement control AF, a new stacked sensor with burst shooting and faster read-out speeds, faster 8K video frame rates and C-Log2 recording.

While the original R5 boasts excellent autofocus, if you want to shoot with the best system in the world the Mk II might be the best option. If you’re more into shooting video and do not already use the Canon EOS R5, consider the Mk II’s incredible specs.

We’ll have to wait to find out if new underwater housings for the Mk II will be compatible with the cooling battery grip so, until then, the R5 C will remain more appealing to some.

One of the biggest benefits of the R5 Mk II over the R5 is that particulates in the water are less likely to mess up your continuous autofocus servo tracking.

Főbb jellemzők

With a robust set of new features that look good on paper, we’ll break down the Canon EOS R5 Mk II’s essential features, including what they are, what they’re meant to achieve, and whether they are functional improvements in our underwater photography field tests.

Canon EOS R5 Mk II

Improved read-out speeds

The latest trend in underwater photography is achieving faster read-out speeds, sparked by innovations such as Sony’s global shutter with the Sony a9 III.

While the R5 Mk II does not feature a global shutter, it compensates with high-speed data transfer from the sensor to the processor, thanks to its DIGIC Accelerator co-processor. A vital component of this speed is its new 45-megapixel “stacked” sensor.

This advanced sensor significantly reduces the rolling shutter effect, resulting in sharper images of fast-moving subjects when using the electronic shutter, and minimising distortion in video footage. In our underwater tests, even handheld video was remarkably stable.

Another advantage of the stacked sensor is the camera’s impressive burst shooting capability – up to 30 frames per second in RAW. For a 45-megapixel camera, this is remarkable.

While underwater photographers using strobes might not always need such high speeds, the Mk II can sync with strobes even in electronic shutter mode (with a sync speed limited to 1/160s). Using fast-recycling strobes such as the Sea & Sea YS-D3 Duo or the Marelux Apollo III makes capturing fast subjects in dark water more achievable, even at lower strobe power.

However, as with other stacked-sensor cameras such as the Nikon Z8 or Z6 III, there might be a slight trade-off in dynamic range for the added speed.

Petapixel’s initial tests suggest that R5 Mk II shows slightly more noise compared to the original R5, though during our underwater shoots the difference was barely noticeable. This won’t be a concern for most photographers, although those frequently shooting scenes with a highly dynamic range (such as wide-angle shots with sunbursts) might prefer to stick with the original R5.

That said, the Mk II holds its own among other top models such as the Nikon Z8, Sony a9 III and Nikon Z6 III, even for sunballs.

Although the Canon R5 Mk II's sensor is stacked, it still produces excellent, professional image quality. This image shows the dynamic range capable with the sensor (f/22, 1/250th, ISO 200)

World's best autofocus system

The EOS R5 Mk II has arguably introduced the best autofocus system to the market. While Canon’s Dual Pixel autofocus is already highly rated – often compared to Sony’s subject-detection autofocus tracking – this new iteration brings even more innovation.

The most significant improvement for underwater photographers is the Mk II’s ability to ignore objects that pass in front of a tracked subject. This is incredibly helpful when photographing multiple fish or moving subjects.

During our dives in the murky waters of the Pacific North-west, where particles were abundant, the camera consistently stayed locked on the intended subject without issue. Moreover, when we put the camera in autofocus servo with a wide autofocus area, it had no problems identifying and tracking fish and sea-lions.

The Canon eye-control autofocus, which first appeared in the R3, is also present in the R5 Mk II. This feature enables you to move the focus point simply by looking at your subject. Unfortunately, this technology doesn’t perform well enough when using a dive-mask or magnified viewfinder to be useful to underwater photographers.

The R5 Mk II had no problem acquiring focus with these quick stellar sea-lions (f/13, 1/250th, ISO 320)

8K video improvements and recording capability

Canon introduced 8K video recording in a mirrorless camera with the release of the original R5. Now it has built on the technology by offering 8K video at up to 60 frames per second on the Mk II, putting it on par with models such as the Nikon Z8 and Z9.

The Mk II also offers improved in-body image stabilisation, making handheld underwater video much smoother, as demonstrated in the videos captured during our testing.

Shooting video in 8K resolution provides extra flexibility, particularly for those shooting macro who can crop down to 4K for tighter framing or additional b-roll. The Mk II can also record at up to 120 frames per second in 4K, perfect for slow-motion shots and added stabilisation.

Moreover, it supports RAW video recording and a new C-Log2 profile. Log profiles capture more detail in highlights and shadows, offering greater dynamic range and editing flexibility. While RAW video is typically reserved for high-end production shoots, the C-Log2 profile will be a valuable tool for many videographers.

Túlmelegedési gondok

Concerns were raised over the original Canon R5’s tendency to overheat when recording at high resolutions and frame rates. In our initial tests, the R5 could last only about 20 minutes when recording 8K or 4K/120p video. A firmware update later improved this, and the Canon R5C was designed with enhanced cooling to eliminate these issues.

The Mk II has an optional cooling accessory grip, though it’s unclear if underwater housings will support it. While we didn’t perform a full overheating test during this review, the Mk II did not overheat while filming 4K/60p video on any of our dives.

Underwater housings

As expected with the release of such a popular camera, the top manufacturers are offering underwater housings. Nauticam’s anodised aluminum unit, as well as Marelux and Ikelite's R5 Mk II polycarbonate housing, are available at Bluewater Photo, with more housings sure to come soon.

Ikelite Canon R5 Mk II underwater housing

Underwater lenses

Underwater photography subjects are as varied as the photographers who shoot them, requiring a selection of lenses. Whether you are into macro and super-macro, prefer to capture larger animals and landscapes, or like to give your images more artistic flair, you’ll find the perfect lens to pair with your EOS R5 Mk II.

Macro

Capturing images of small – or even microscopic – creatures under water requires a macro lens. Canon enthusiasts heading to one of the top macro photography destinations will want to pack one of Canon’s compatible macro lenses with their R5 Mk II:

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM: Best for shooting shy critters by allowing a longer working distance. You can also add a macro diopter to shoot super-macro images. Magnification is greater with the RF when compared with the EF, enabling you to capture photos at an impressive ratio of 1.4:1. Note that the Canon RF 100mm’s spherical aberration control ring is not recommended for underwater photography.

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS (with EF-EOS R Adapter): Another great option for capturing small, shy subjects using a greater working distance. When combined with a macro diopter, it’s also an essential tool for super-macro photography.

Canon RF 85mm f/2.8 Macro Lens: While this might seem like a good option at a great price point, its autofocus is practically unusable under water because of its surprisingly slow-moving focusing barrel.

Seastar skin captured with the Canon R5 Mk II with EOS 100mm macro lens

Recommended wet diopters

Nauticam Super Macro Converter: One of the sharpest and strongest diopters on the market, this will help you to capture sharp macro and super-macro photos. For super-macro, use it with the Canon 100 mm f/2.8 macro lens.

Kraken +13 Diopter and Weefine +13 Diopter: Excellent options with spectacular magnification, these two diopters offer the same quality as the Nauticam at a more affordable price.

Bluewater +7 Diopter: Recommended for beginners, the Bluewater +7 might have less magnification but is suitable for use with mid-range lenses and provides additional magnification to the Canon 100mm macro lens. Read our complete guide to underwater macro wet lenses.

Wide-angle fisheye lenses

Capture ultra-wide fields of view using a wide-angle fisheye lens, perfect for photographing the world’s most spectacular coral reefs. Images taken with a fisheye lens are often associated with distortion around the corners of the photos; however, this distortion is naturally reduced under water by light refraction.

Canon EF 8-15mm f/4L circular fisheye (with EF-EOS R Adapter): The best option for a full-frame fisheye lens with optional vignettes. Expect cool, artistic vignettes at 8mm and images free of vignettes when zoomed to 15mm.

These aggregated anemones were photographed with the Canon EOS R5 Mk II and Canon 8-15mm fisheye lens

Rectilinear wide-angle lenses

Choose a rectilinear wide-angle lens for capturing fascinating topography or large animals without the distortion created with a fisheye. Rectilinear wide-angle lenses are perfect for diving with sharks, swimming with whales or capturing subjects at a distance.

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM: This is our top pick for pairing a wide-angle lens with the EOS R5, thanks to its incredible corner sharpness. It does produce vignettes at 14mm, so you should use it as you would a 16-35mm.

Canon EF 16-35 f/2.8 III Ultra-Wide Zoom lens (with EF-EOS R Adapter): If you’re not on a budget, this is an excellent choice.

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II Wide-Angle Lens (with EF-EOS R Adapter): A top-seller for Canon full frames for years, this lens offers corner sharpness, speed and a reasonable price.

Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L Ultra Wide-Angle Lens (with EF-EOS R Adapter): The widest lens on the market, while heftier and pricier it provides the perspective to shoot enormous wrecks and expansive reefs.

Is the Canon R5 Mk II right for you?

If your photography would benefit from a top-of-the-line autofocus tracking system, the Canon R5 Mk II is the best on the market, enabling you to shoot your subject while ignoring any interference with your view.

Red Irish lord photographed with the Canon EOS R5 Mk II in an Ikelite housing (f/11, 1/50th, ISO 400)

Videographers looking for spectacular resolution with 8k video and 60fps will find the EOS R5 Mk II the perfect fit (assuming that it stands up to overheating tests).

The bottom line? If you’re looking for the best Canon camera you can buy for underwater photography, this is it. Find the eredeti vélemény at Underwater Photography Guide.

A Diverneten is: MONO GOES BIG IN OCEAN ART PHOTO CONTEST, NEM MAJOMOZNI MI-VEL: ÓCEAN MŰVÉSZETI DÍJAK „TISZTA FÉNYKÉPZÉS”, THE SKOOK: DIVING THE WORLD’S FASTEST TIDAL RAPIDS, LIONFISH INVASION THREATENS THE MEDITERRANEAN