Nikon Z6III víz alatti teszt

This camera is a versatile hybrid for underwater photographers and videographers – and a return to form for Nikon, reports NIRUMPAM NIGAM, editor-in-chief of Underwater Photography Guide and president of Bluewater Photo, who took all the photos here

Nikon’s Z6III full-frame mirrorless camera combines advanced technology with accessible features, offering a powerful yet user-friendly experience. It is especially suited to Nikon DSLR users contemplating the switch to mirrorless, because it brings updates in autofocus, image stabilisation, and video recording – all key improvements inherited from Nikon’s Z9 és a Z8 sorozat.

The Z6III boasts what is touted as “the world’s first partially stacked CMOS sensor”, designed to enhance processing speeds and minimise rolling shutter effects.

However, recent sensor tests indicate a slight reduction in dynamic range at lower ISOs compared to the Z6II, which might concern some photographers. Underwater shooters, particularly those who shoot wide-angle scenes with high contrast (such as “sunballs”), might notice this in extreme cases.

We conducted thorough testing of the Z6III in an Ikelite Z6III underwater housing while diving our favourite local dive-sites in Southern California, pushing the limits of dynamic range to demonstrate the camera’s performance in the area in which it has been most critiqued. Thank you to Dave at Diving Catalina for supporting this review – check out his new truck at the Avalon Dive Park!

A kelp-forest scene with high dynamic range captured with the Nikon Z6III in an Ikelite housing with the Canon 8-15mm fisheye lens (f/16, 1/160th, ISO 100)

Nikon Z6 III key specs

24.5MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor

Five-axis in-body image stabilisation (up to eight stops)

EXPEED 7 processor for faster performance

Z lens mount (compatible with F mount lenses and FTZ adapter)

14fps burst shooting with mechanical shutter and 20fps with electronic shutter

6K/30p, 5.4K/60p, and 4K/60p oversampled video recording

N-Log, N-RAW, and ProResRAW recording

Full-size HDMI 2.1 connector

1/200th second sync speed

Enhanced autofocus with subject detection and tracking

Low light AF sensitivity down to -10 EV

10.46 stops of dynamic range at ISO 100

Dual card slots: CFexpress type B and UHS-II

Méretek: 14 10 x x 7.5cm

Súly: 670g

A closer look at the new sensor

With a similar resolution to its predecessors, the Z6III features Nikon’s first “partially stacked” sensor with 3.5 times faster read-out speeds than the Z6II. Rolling shutter is nearly eliminated, an advantage for shooting fast-moving subjects in action, wildlife and underwater photography.

Expect crisper images of dolphins, sharks or sailfish when their speed typically challenges the camera’s performance.

Our dynamic range test reveals a slight reduction in dynamic range, but most underwater photographers wouldn’t notice it. This photo should have had a lower exposure, yet we were able to pull out a decent level of detail (f/13, 1/30én, ISO 100)

One downside is the Z6III’s csökkentett dinamikatartomány at lower ISOs. In most lighting situations, photographers would be unlikely to notice this. However, many underwater environments require as much dynamic range as possible.

Our testing concluded that it is difficult to see a loss in dynamic range in a properly exposed photo; however, in an overexposed photo (felett), recovery was slightly more difficult than it would be with the Nikon Z6 or Z6II. In our opinion, this encourages proper photographic techniques rather than being a drawback of the camera.

The Nikon Z6 III captured both the light rays in this scene and details in the shadows under a thick kelp canopy. Shot with an Ikelite Z6III housing (f / 13, 1/30th, ISO 100)

Improved Autofocus

One of the Z6III’s most significant improvements is in autofocus. While the Z6 and Z6II had solid autofocus systems, they often lagged behind competitors such as Sony and Canon. With the Z6III adopting the same autofocus system as Nikon’s flagship Z8 and Z9 cameras, tracking and subject-detection are much quicker and more accurate.

During underwater testing, focusing on small or fast-moving subjects such as a pyrosome floating in the open water (lent) was quick and reliable, making it a game-changer for underwater macro and action photography.

I can’t emphasise enough how much of an improvement the autofocus system is compared to that of the Nikon Z6 II. Even the autofocus box is smaller and more accurate than on the Z6 II.

Nikon’s Z6III will produce images of a higher quality when shooting in difficult conditions, such as feketevízi búvárkodás. This level of precision puts Nikon back in competition with Sony’s a7 IV és a Canon’s R6 Mark II in the $2,500 (£1,911) price range.

The autofocus of the Nikon Z6 III is quick and snappy – a huge improvement over the original Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z 6II. The Nikon 105mm Z macro lens used in this photo is slower than the F mount version, but the autofocus was more than acceptable with the Z6III (f/16, 1/160th, ISO 100)

In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS)

The five-axis IBIS on the Z6III, offering up to eight stops of correction, is another major highlight. It allows photographers to shoot at slower shutter speeds without introducing motion blur from camera shake.

This is particularly useful for underwater photographers shooting in low light, where higher ISOs are needed, or in conditions where slower shutter-speeds can help capture more ambient light for dramatic wide-angle shots.

During our tests in the kelp forests of Catalina-sziget, we were able to shoot crisp, blur-free images at 1/30th of a second – a testament to the Z6III’s IBIS capability. For underwater videographers, this stabilisation makes handheld shooting much smoother, delivering high-quality cinematic footage.

There is not much ambient light under a canopy of kelp forest. The Z6III's improved in-body image stabilisation allowed me to reduce the shutter speed to 1/30th of a second without motion blur from camera shake (f/13, 1/30th, ISO 100)

Rear view of the camera

Category-leading video features

Nikon’s Z6III also shines in the video department. It supports 6K/30p and 4K/60p oversampled video recording with options for N-Log, N_RAW, and ProRes RAW formats. This flexibility is ideal for high-end video production, and the ability to shoot in 4K/60p with no crop makes it a competitive choice for mid-range full-frame cameras.

Though Nikon has historically struggled with setting manual white balance in deeper underwater conditions, we were able to achieve solid results up to 18m during our dives. While the colours still don’t quite match those of Sony or Canon cameras, Nikon has significantly improved in this area.

No doubt, following its acquisition of RED, Nikon intends to focus on video innovation in the near future.

Víz alatti házak

Thanks to the popularity of Nikon’s Z-series cameras, several top brands have already released housings for the Z6III, including the anodised aluminum Nauticam Nikon Z6III underwater housing and polycarbonate Ikelite Nikon Z6III underwater housing.

The Ikelite housing, which we used for our tests, is particularly noteworthy for its user-friendly controls, updated dial design for more effortless operation with gloves, and built-in charging and data transfer bulkhead. We expect upcoming releases from other major manufacturers, such as Marelux, Isotta and aquatica.

Ikelite Nikon Z6III underwater housing in the field at Catalina Island

Recommended underwater lenses

The Z6III’s versatility extends to lens compatibility, with both Z-mount and F-mount lenses (via the Nikon FTZ adapter) performing exceptionally well under water. Here are some top choices:

Makró objektívek:

Nikon Z 105mm f/2.8 macro: One of the sharpest macro lenses available, although slightly slower than the F-mount version. Its enhanced autofocus makes it my top pick for macro photography.

Nikon F 105mm f/2.8 macro (with FTZ adapter): Faster than, but not as sharp as, the Z-mount, the F 105mm is perfect for sneaking up on shy macro subjects because of increased working distance.

Nikon F 60mm f/2.8 macro (with FTZ adapter): Closer focus makes it my favourite choice for blackwater photography. You can also get a 154° field of view when paired with the Kraken KRL-09s wide-angle conversion lens.

Textures of the mouth of an anemone captured with the Nikon Z 105mm macro lens and the Nikon Z6III (f/16, 1/160th, ISO 100)

Széles látószögű objektívek:

Nikon F 8-15mm fisheye lens (with FTZ adapter): My favourite fisheye lens, it offers a range of views for close-up reef shots and wide-angle scenes. Perfect for capturing colourful details of reef subjects.

Nikon Z 14-30mm rectilinear wide lens: Ideal for subjects at a greater distance, such as dolphins and sharks, producing sharp corners. It transforms into a fisheye lens when used with the Nauticam FCP-1.

A wide-angle scene captured with the Nikon 8-15mm fisheye lens and FTZ adapter with the Nikon Z6III (f/14, 1/100th, ISO 100)

Conclusion: Nikon’s return to form

The Nikon Z6III marks a significant step forward in Nikon’s mirrorless journey, offering an excellent balance of still and video features. Its improved autofocus, in-body image stabilisation and video capabilities make it a strong contender against Sony and Canon models in the same price range.

For underwater photographers and videographers, it provides the tools necessary to capture high-quality, professional images and footage, even in challenging conditions.

While the reduction in dynamic range has raised some concerns online, our tests show that it’s not a deal-breaker for most underwater scenarios. As long as you expose your images properly, the Z6 delivers impressive results, making it one of the best mid-range full-frame cameras on the market today.

Gorgonian soft coral reefscape captured with the Nikon Z6III (f/14, 1/100th, ISO 100)

The reviewer ­Nikon Z6III underwater review 12 Underwater photographer and fisheries scientist Nirupam Nigam grew up in Los Angeles and pursued underwater photography in the local Channel Islands. He received degrees in aquatic & fisheries science and general biology and a minor in Arctic Studies at the University of Washington. After working as a fisheries observer on Bering Sea and North Pacific boats, he became editor-in-chief of the Víz alatti fotózás útmutató and president of underwater photo & video retailer Bluewater Photo. See his photography at www.photosfromthesea.com

A Diverneten is: CANON EOS R5 MK II CAMERA REVIEW, A MONO NAGY MENNYI AZ ÓCEÁN MŰVÉSZETI FOTÓVERSENYÉNEK, A SKOOK: MERÜLÉS A VILÁG LEGGYORSABB APÁGÁLY RÖGSÉGEIRE, OROSZLÁNHAL-INVÁZIÓ VESZÉLYEZTI A FÖLDKÖZI-TEngert