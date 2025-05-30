Magazin -előfizetések
Távolítsa el a hirdetéseket 3 GBP/hó áron
Bejelentkezés

Visszatért az Underwater Awards Australasia

Kövessen minket a Google Hírekben
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Last year's Best Of Show, from Gabriel Guzman’s portfolio
Last year's Best Of Show, from Gabriel Guzman’s portfolio

The 2nd Underwater Awards Australasia imaging competition opens for entries from the start of June. The contest is organised in a three-way collaboration between the long-established Víz alatti Ausztrália, online víz alatt és videó forrás DivePhotoGuide and underwater imaging equipment and dive-gear distributor UW képek.

The event will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ this September, the second Australian edition of the hugely successful Go Diving Show in the UK.

The judging panel comprises photographers Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli and William Tan; and video judges Philip Hamilton and Ross Long.

Prizes valued at more than Au $70,000 (£33,000) include resort and liveaboard dive trips and underwater and video gear, as well as an underwater drone and a DPV with photographic platform.

Underwater Awards Australasia poster

Entrants compete for prizes in nine categories: Sharks, Sydney, Conservation, Australian, International Waters, Tough TG (using an OM System or Olympus Tough compact), Portfolio (six images), Smartphone / Action Cam and the Reels Showcase video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best Of Show”.

Competitors can be based anywhere in the world but, International Waters category apart, they are required to submit their most captivating and compelling work carried out in the Australasian region. 

Entry fees are US $10 (£7.40) per image or video and the competition closes on 20 July. The results will be revealed on UnderwaterCompetition.com, and winners will be reported on Divernet.

A Diverneten is: SUNBURSTS SCORE AT FIRST UNDERWATER AWARDS AUSTRALASIA

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
Frissített Felszerelés Partneri oldal: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Sziasztok! Tanulgatom az oldalra szerelt felszerelést, és nehezen találok világos példát a tankok felszerelésére. Tudom, hogy az edzésen szó lesz róla, de tudnom kell, mit vegyek, mielőtt elkezdem a tanfolyamot, nincs a közelemben jó oldalra szerelhető kerékpárüzlet. Meg tudnád mutatni, hogyan vannak felszerelve az oldalra szerelt tankok és a deco/színpadi tankok? Kérjük, látogasson el weboldalunkra további búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Követendő fontos társult linkek 🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlatból! Használja a kódot: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Vásároljon Scuba Gears-t itt: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐐 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Szálak: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com///Weboldal: https://www.tiktok.com// https://godivingshow.com/ Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Üzleti kérdések: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Javasolt videók: ▶️ https://www.watch0.youtube.com ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck1t64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh2OTI38 ▶️ ▶️▶️▶️▶️▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Ht86️4️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk7dB71AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB0pU ▶️LI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdce?v=rc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu7EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?UD=ZAAo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd8Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde7 ================================ ✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról. Üdvözöljük a Scuba Diver Magazinban! Szenvedélyesen rajongunk mindenért, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenes terjesztésű magazinként Európában, ANZ-ben és Észak-Amerikában, a búvárkodás legfrissebb híreit kínáljuk Önnek, az epikus merülési úticéloktól és az őszinte felszerelésértékelésektől a szakértői tanácsokig, hírekig és inspiráló víz alatti történetekig. Akár tapasztalt búvár, akár csak most kezdi a víz alatti utazást, tartalmunk célja, hogy tájékozódjon, inspiráljon, és készen álljon a következő merülésre. Lépjen be, fedezze fel, és maradjon kapcsolatban velünk a búvárkodás világával! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és soha ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem! Üzleti kérdés esetén kérjük, használja az alábbi elérhetőségeket: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozzon fel most búvárkodási tippekért, felszerelésértékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárkodási hírekért és víz alatti történetekért!

@jaketarren
#askmark Sziasztok! Tanulok az oldalra szerelt tankokról, és nehezen találok egyértelmű példát arra, hogyan kell a tankokat összeszerelni. Tudom, hogy az edzésen szó lesz róla, de tudnom kell, mit vegyek, mielőtt elkezdem a tanfolyamot, mert nincs jó oldalra szerelhető tankokat árusító műhely a közelemben.

Meg tudnád mutatni, hogyan vannak felszerelve az oldalra szerelt tankok és a deco/színpadi tankok?

Kérjük, látogasson el weboldalunkra további búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért: https://divernet.com/

✅ Fontos, követendő társult linkek

🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlatból! Használati kód: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Vásároljon Scuba Gears-t itt:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐱 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Maradjon velünk kapcsolatban.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Szálak: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Weboldal: https://divernet.com/
Weboldal: https://godivingshow.com/
Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Üzleti érdeklődés esetén: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Neked ajánlott videók:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról.

Üdvözöljük a Scuba Diver Magazinban! Szenvedélyesen rajongunk mindenért, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenes terjesztésű magazinként Európában, ANZ-ben és Észak-Amerikában, a búvárkodás legfrissebb híreit kínáljuk Önnek, az epikus merülési úticéloktól és az őszinte felszerelésértékelésektől a szakértői tanácsokig, hírekig és inspiráló víz alatti történetekig.

Akár tapasztalt búvár, akár csak most kezdi a víz alatti utazást, tartalmunk célja, hogy tájékozódjon, inspiráljon, és készen álljon a következő merülésre. Lépjen be, fedezze fel, és maradjon kapcsolatban velünk a búvárkodás világával! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és soha ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem!

Üzleti kérdéseivel kapcsolatban kérjük, használja az alábbi elérhetőségeket:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozzon fel most búvárkodási tippekért, felszerelésértékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárkodási hírekért és víz alatti történetekért!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Hogyan szereljünk oldalra szerelhető hengert?

Frissített felszerelés partnerlink: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Hogyan rögzíthetek villogó lámpát az iker- vagy egypalackomra, hogy a haverom rossz látási viszonyok között vagy éjszaka is lásson/megtaláljon? Az ilyen dolgokon lévő tipikus nyakpánt mindig hagyja, hogy a fény lefelé essen, és eltakarja azt. További búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért látogass el weboldalunkra: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Fontos partnerlinkek, amelyeket érdemes követni 🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM ajánlatra! Használd a következő kódot: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Vásárolj búvárfelszerelést itt: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Maradj velünk kapcsolatban. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Weboldal: https://divernet.com/ Weboldal: https://godivingshow.com/ Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Üzleti megkeresésekkel: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Javasolt videók: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról. Üdvözlünk a Scuba Diver Magazinnál! Szenvedélyesen érdeklődünk minden iránt, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenesen terjeszthető magazinként Európában, ANZ-ban és Észak-Amerikában, elhozzuk neked a legfrissebb búvárkodási híreket, az epikus búvár úti céloktól és őszinte felszerelés-értékelésektől kezdve a szakértői tanácsokon, híreken és inspiráló víz alatti történeteken át. Akár tapasztalt búvár vagy, akár csak most kezded a víz alatti utazásodat, tartalmaink célja, hogy tájékozott, inspirált és felkészítsen a következő merülésedre. Csatlakozz hozzánk, fedezd fel és maradj kapcsolatban a búvárkodás világával velünk! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem! Üzleti megkeresésekkel fordulj az alábbi elérhetőségekhez: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozz fel most búvárutazási tippekért, felszerelés-értékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárhírekért és víz alatti történetekért! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Hogyan rögzítsek villogó lámpát az iker- vagy egyes palackomra, hogy a haverom rossz látási viszonyok között vagy éjszaka is lásson/megtaláljon? Az ilyen dolgokon lévő tipikus nyakpánt mindig hagyja, hogy a fény lefelé essen, és eltakarja azt.
Kérjük, látogasson el weboldalunkra további búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért: https://divernet.com/

✅ Fontos, követendő társult linkek

🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlatból! Használati kód: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Vásároljon Scuba Gears-t itt:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐱 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Maradjon velünk kapcsolatban.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Szálak: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Weboldal: https://divernet.com/
Weboldal: https://godivingshow.com/
Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Üzleti érdeklődés esetén: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Neked ajánlott videók:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról.

Üdvözöljük a Scuba Diver Magazinban! Szenvedélyesen rajongunk mindenért, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenes terjesztésű magazinként Európában, ANZ-ben és Észak-Amerikában, a búvárkodás legfrissebb híreit kínáljuk Önnek, az epikus merülési úticéloktól és az őszinte felszerelésértékelésektől a szakértői tanácsokig, hírekig és inspiráló víz alatti történetekig.

Akár tapasztalt búvár, akár csak most kezdi a víz alatti utazást, tartalmunk célja, hogy tájékozódjon, inspiráljon, és készen álljon a következő merülésre. Lépjen be, fedezze fel, és maradjon kapcsolatban velünk a búvárkodás világával! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és soha ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem!

Üzleti kérdéseivel kapcsolatban kérjük, használja az alábbi elérhetőségeket:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozzon fel most búvárkodási tippekért, felszerelésértékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárkodási hírekért és víz alatti történetekért!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Hogyan rögzíthetek magamra egy villogó fényt, hogy a haverom lásson? #askmark #búvárkodás

Frissített felszerelés partneroldal: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Nézd meg a Wakatobi Dive Resortot: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #búvárkodás #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% kedvezmény nemzetközi eSIM ajánlat Használd a kódot: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Légy rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join FELSZERELÉS VÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés vélemények Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási beszámolók Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárkiállítás az Egyesült Államokban Kingdom Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetésekhez ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ KÖVESS MINKET A KÖZÖSSÉGI MÉDIÁKON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalakkal működünk együtt minden alapvető felszerelésed beszerzéséhez. Használd a fenti affiliate linket a csatorna támogatására. A videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárképzést vagy az egyes gyártókra vonatkozó ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, kizárólag általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató képzését vagy a felszerelésgyártók konkrét követelményeit.

Látogassa meg a Wakatobi Resort webhelyét:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scubadiving #scubadiver

15% kedvezmény nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlat Használati kódja: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ez a valaha volt legjobb búvárközpont? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.
Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
Steve Seaman: Egy búvár harangjának felfedezése eloszlatja a hajótörés mítoszát
Hermans Ferenc: Pipeline: A Left To Die podcastja a búvárbotrányról szól
Nick Bailey: Búvár özvegye: „Még mindig minden nap megnézem a híreket”
ron: Búvárok felfedezései: Meg foga Floridában, bombák az Egyesült Királyságban
Steve: Paul Toomer elhagyja a Dive RAID Internationalt
Friss hírek
Mélységi rekordot jelentő első világháborús tengeralattjárót találtak 1 méter mélyen Mélységi rekordot jelentő első világháborús tengeralattjárót találtak 1 méter mélyen
Klovar szabadtüdős búvár megtöri Trubridge 17 éves uszonymentességét Klovar szabadtüdős búvár megtöri Trubridge 17 éves uszonymentességét
Több mint 100 búvárdoktor találkozott Balin a SPUMS búvár-egészségügyi konferencián Több mint 100 búvárdoktor találkozott Balin a SPUMS búvár-egészségügyi konferencián
A második Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging verseny 2025 júniusában indul A második Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging verseny 2025 júniusában indul
Merülés megtagadva Merülés megtagadva
Egy búvár nagylelkűsége visszajuttatta a hajóroncsban őrzött aranyórát az Egyesült Királyságba Egy búvár nagylelkűsége visszajuttatta a hajóroncsban őrzött aranyórát az Egyesült Királyságba
Kapcsolatba velünk
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak Tiktok
Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak Tiktok
Szerzői 2025 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.
Ajándék előfizetések
Előfizetés 3 GBP/hó