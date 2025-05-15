Magazin -előfizetések
Távolítsa el a hirdetéseket 3 GBP/hó áron
Bejelentkezés

Divers find missing links to iconic Vasa wreck

Kövessen minket a Google Hírekben
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Processed timber thought to have formed part of a crow's nest mounted on the warship's bowsprit (Jim Hansson, Vrak/ SMTM)
Processed timber thought to have formed part of a crow's nest mounted on the warship's bowsprit (Jim Hansson, Vrak/ SMTM)

Since the early 17th-century shipwreck Vasa was salvaged almost intact from the Stockholm river 60 years ago it has become one of Sweden’s biggest tourist attractions – but some items were suspected to have been left behind at the “Vasa Grotto” wreck-site. 

Now a number of significant discoveries have been made during extended investigations led by marine archaeologists from the Vasa Museum’s sister-museum Vrak – the Museum of Wrecks. 

New finds include log anchors, parts of barrels, a processed piece of timber believed to be part of a märskorg or crow's nest that would have been mounted on the ship’s bowsprit – and an as-yet unidentified round object with a rounded edge and mouth.

Unknown circular object with rim and mouth (Mikael Fredholm, Vrak/SMTM)
Unidentified circular object with rim and mouth (Mikael Fredholm, Vrak/SMTM)

Few dives were carried out in the years following the raising of the 64-gun warship in 1961. The new round of investigations began in 2018 and took advantage of technological developments, with 3D seabed-mapping and sub-bottom profiling carried out using advanced sonar equipment, led by Prof Martin Jakobsson at Stockholm University.

This was followed by ROV surveys carried out by the Swedish Navy from HMS gyönyörű before Vrak’s marine-archaeological divers took over. They completed their work last year and a report based on the findings has just been published.

Vasa’s footprint: 3D view based on multibeam measurements (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University)
Vasa’s footprint: 3D view based on multibeam measurements (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University)

For the time being the leftover items remain at a depth of about 30m in the Baltic Sea, where cold, brackish waters provide high levels of preservation over centuries, even for ship’s timbers.

The crow's nest

“Now we would like to find out more about these objects and examine them further,” says Vrak marine archaeologist Jim Hansson, project manager for the Vasa Grotto investigations. “We want to raise the ship part that might be part of a crow's nest from the bottom to analyse it.”

The bowsprit itself has remained missing, but it is hoped that the crow's nest section can provide new insights into its overall design.

Parts missing from Vasa's bow, including the bowsprit on which the märskorg would have sat (Vasa Museum)
Parts that had been missing from Vasa‘s bow, including the bowsprit on which the crow's nest would have sat (Vasa Museum)
Crow's nest on the bowsprit
Crow's nest on the bowsprit (Jim Hansson, Vrak/SMTM)

“When we dive, we can discover what technology cannot see,” says Hansson. “In addition, a human eye and hand are needed to be able to verify the findings, examine them and understand what they were used for. 

“But all technologies are needed to understand the whole. Thanks to these investigations, we now have a more comprehensive picture of the Vasa wreck-site than had existed before.

“All the lifting that was done by Vasa before she could be salvaged is visible in the 3D images but cannot be detected by the naked eye. These are literally footprints left by Vasa! "

Multibeam map showing the area left by the lifting of Vasa and objects detected by HMS Belos (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University / Jim Hansson, Vrak/SMTM)
Vasa's footprints: Multibeam map showing the area left after the lifting of the wreck, and objects detected by HMS Belos (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University / Jim Hansson, Vrak/SMTM)
The Vasa Museum (Jorge Láscar)
The Vasa Museum (Jorge Láscar)

“Now we will find out if we can investigate the area further and find more ship parts that are still missing,” says Vasa Museum director Jenny Lind. “Ahead of the commemorative year of 2028, when Vasa turns 400, it would be nice to have located more of the missing objects.” 

Vasa had only a brief history as a sea-going vessel because she sank on her maiden voyage, but today her remains continue to attract around a million visitors annually.

For anyone visiting Stockholm, a 72hr combo ticket to experience the Vasa múzeum and also enjoy virtual dives at vrak is available for 349 krona (£27), with admission free for 18s and under.

A Diverneten is: SKELETON FROM VASA SHIPWRECK WAS FEMALE, DIVERS EXPLORE OLDEST NORDIC CARVEL-BUILT SHIP, BARRELFUL OF IRON RAISED FROM 16TH-CENTURY WRECK, 2 LIONS WITH APPLE: 17TH-CENTURY CARVINGS STUN DIVERS

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Sziasztok! Tanulok az oldalra szerelhető tartályokról, és nehezen találok világos példát arra, hogyan kell felszerelni a palackokat. Tudom, hogy az oktatáson is lesz róla szó, de tudnom kell, mit vegyek, mielőtt elkezdem a tanfolyamot, mert nincs a közelemben jó oldalra szerelhető tartályokat árusító üzlet. Meg tudnátok mutatni, hogyan kell felszerelni az oldalra szerelhető és a deco/színpadi tartályokat? Látogassatok el a weboldalunkra további búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Fontos affiliate linkek, amiket érdemes követni 🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM ajánlatra! Használd a következő kódot: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Vásárolj búvárfelszerelést itt: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Maradj velünk kapcsolatban. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Weboldal: https://divernet.com/ Weboldal: https://godivingshow.com/ Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Üzleti megkeresésekkel: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Javasolt videók: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról. Üdvözlünk a Scuba Diver Magazinnál! Szenvedélyesen érdeklődünk minden iránt, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenesen terjeszthető magazinként Európában, ANZ-ban és Észak-Amerikában, elhozzuk neked a legfrissebb búvárkodási híreket, az epikus búvár úti céloktól és őszinte felszerelés-értékelésektől kezdve a szakértői tanácsokon, híreken és inspiráló víz alatti történeteken át. Akár tapasztalt búvár vagy, akár csak most kezded a víz alatti utazásodat, tartalmaink célja, hogy tájékozott, inspirált és felkészítsen a következő merülésedre. Csatlakozz hozzánk, fedezd fel és maradj kapcsolatban a búvárkodás világával velünk! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem! Üzleti megkeresésekkel fordulj az alábbi elérhetőségekhez: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozz fel most búvárutazási tippekért, felszerelés-értékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárhírekért és víz alatti történetekért! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Sziasztok! Tanulok az oldalra szerelt tankokról, és nehezen találok egyértelmű példát arra, hogyan kell a tankokat összeszerelni. Tudom, hogy az edzésen szó lesz róla, de tudnom kell, mit vegyek, mielőtt elkezdem a tanfolyamot, mert nincs jó oldalra szerelhető tankokat árusító műhely a közelemben.

Meg tudnád mutatni, hogyan vannak felszerelve az oldalra szerelt tankok és a deco/színpadi tankok?

Kérjük, látogasson el weboldalunkra további búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért: https://divernet.com/

✅ Fontos, követendő társult linkek

🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlatból! Használati kód: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Vásároljon Scuba Gears-t itt:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐱 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Maradjon velünk kapcsolatban.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Szálak: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Weboldal: https://divernet.com/
Weboldal: https://godivingshow.com/
Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Üzleti érdeklődés esetén: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Neked ajánlott videók:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról.

Üdvözöljük a Scuba Diver Magazinban! Szenvedélyesen rajongunk mindenért, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenes terjesztésű magazinként Európában, ANZ-ben és Észak-Amerikában, a búvárkodás legfrissebb híreit kínáljuk Önnek, az epikus merülési úticéloktól és az őszinte felszerelésértékelésektől a szakértői tanácsokig, hírekig és inspiráló víz alatti történetekig.

Akár tapasztalt búvár, akár csak most kezdi a víz alatti utazást, tartalmunk célja, hogy tájékozódjon, inspiráljon, és készen álljon a következő merülésre. Lépjen be, fedezze fel, és maradjon kapcsolatban velünk a búvárkodás világával! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és soha ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem!

Üzleti kérdéseivel kapcsolatban kérjük, használja az alábbi elérhetőségeket:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozzon fel most búvárkodási tippekért, felszerelésértékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárkodási hírekért és víz alatti történetekért!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Hogyan szereljünk oldalra szerelhető hengert?

@martink72 #askmark Hogyan rögzíthetek villogó lámpát az iker- vagy egypalackomra, hogy a haverom rossz látási viszonyok között vagy éjszaka is lásson/megtaláljon? Az ilyen dolgokon lévő tipikus nyakpánt mindig hagyja, hogy a fény lefelé essen, és eltakarja a tekintetemet. További búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért látogass el weboldalunkra: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Fontos affiliate linkek, amelyeket érdemes követni 🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM ajánlatra! Használd a következő kódot: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Vásárolj búvárfelszerelést itt: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Maradj velünk kapcsolatban. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Weboldal: https://divernet.com/ Weboldal: https://godivingshow.com/ Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Üzleti megkeresésekkel: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Javasolt videók: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com=Mv-Pltch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAoL HCpnu4️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról. Üdvözlünk a Scuba Diver Magazinnál! Szenvedélyesen érdeklődünk minden iránt, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenesen terjeszthető magazinként Európában, ANZ-ban és Észak-Amerikában, elhozzuk neked a legfrissebb búvárkodási híreket, az epikus búvár úti céloktól és őszinte felszerelés-értékelésektől kezdve a szakértői tanácsokon, híreken és inspiráló víz alatti történeteken át. Akár tapasztalt búvár vagy, akár csak most kezded a víz alatti utazásodat, tartalmaink célja, hogy tájékozott, inspirált és felkészítsen a következő merülésedre. Csatlakozz hozzánk, fedezd fel és maradj kapcsolatban a búvárkodás világával velünk! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem! Üzleti megkeresésekkel fordulj az alábbi elérhetőségekhez: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozz fel most búvárutazási tippekért, felszerelés-értékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárhírekért és víz alatti történetekért! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Hogyan rögzítsek villogó lámpát az iker- vagy egyes palackomra, hogy a haverom rossz látási viszonyok között vagy éjszaka is lásson/megtaláljon? Az ilyen dolgokon lévő tipikus nyakpánt mindig hagyja, hogy a fény lefelé essen, és eltakarja azt.
Kérjük, látogasson el weboldalunkra további búvárhírekért, víz alatti fotózásért, tippekért és tanácsokért, valamint utazási beszámolókért: https://divernet.com/

✅ Fontos, követendő társult linkek

🔗 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlatból! Használati kód: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Vásároljon Scuba Gears-t itt:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐱 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Maradjon velünk kapcsolatban.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Szálak: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Weboldal: https://divernet.com/
Weboldal: https://godivingshow.com/
Weboldal: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Üzleti érdeklődés esetén: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Neked ajánlott videók:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ A Scuba Diver Magazinról.

Üdvözöljük a Scuba Diver Magazinban! Szenvedélyesen rajongunk mindenért, ami a víz alatti világgal kapcsolatos. Ingyenes terjesztésű magazinként Európában, ANZ-ben és Észak-Amerikában, a búvárkodás legfrissebb híreit kínáljuk Önnek, az epikus merülési úticéloktól és az őszinte felszerelésértékelésektől a szakértői tanácsokig, hírekig és inspiráló víz alatti történetekig.

Akár tapasztalt búvár, akár csak most kezdi a víz alatti utazást, tartalmunk célja, hogy tájékozódjon, inspiráljon, és készen álljon a következő merülésre. Lépjen be, fedezze fel, és maradjon kapcsolatban velünk a búvárkodás világával! Csatlakozz hozzánk, és soha ne maradj le egyetlen kalandról sem!

Üzleti kérdéseivel kapcsolatban kérjük, használja az alábbi elérhetőségeket:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Szereted a búvárkodást? Iratkozzon fel most búvárkodási tippekért, felszerelésértékelésekért, búvárkodási tanácsokért, epikus merülésekért, búvárkodási hírekért és víz alatti történetekért!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Hogyan rögzíthetek magamra egy villogó fényt, hogy a haverom lásson? #askmark #búvárkodás

Látogasson el a Wakatobi Resort webhelyére: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% kedvezmény a nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlatból Használati kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Legyen rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/CHScubaURdiver. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEBOLDAL https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webhely: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only the United Kingdom https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetéshez -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerei minden szükséges felszerelést illetően. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

Látogassa meg a Wakatobi Resort webhelyét:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scubadiving #scubadiver

15% kedvezmény nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlat Használati kódja: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ez a valaha volt legjobb búvárközpont? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.
Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
Dushan: BÚVÁR TESZT: Christopher Ward C60 Elite 1000 Titanium
S Hal: 5 korallzátony-tény, amit mindenkinek tudnia kell
Aidan Karley: Búvár meghalt, miután GoPro után kutatva lecsapott egy filmre
Aidan Karley: Búvár meghalt, miután GoPro után kutatva lecsapott egy filmre
Aidan Karley: Búvár meghalt, miután GoPro után kutatva lecsapott egy filmre
Friss hírek
Búvár halt meg a Vörös-tengeri obszervatóriumban Búvár halt meg a Vörös-tengeri obszervatóriumban
Monty Halls Big Blue Bag projektje elkezdődött Monty Halls Big Blue Bag projektje elkezdődött
Hajós búvárkodás legújabb tanfolyama a DAN-tól búvár szakembereknek Hajós búvárkodás legújabb tanfolyama a DAN-tól búvár szakembereknek
Barlangi búvárkonferencia Floridában Barlangi búvárkonferencia Floridában
Napszemüveggyártó segít finanszírozni a PADI AWARE-t Napszemüveggyártó segít finanszírozni a PADI AWARE-t
Börtönbe zárták: Búvárbolt tulajdonosát, aki egyedül hagyta szabadtüdős búvárkodását Börtönbe zárták: Búvárbolt tulajdonosát, aki egyedül hagyta szabadtüdős búvárkodását
Kapcsolatba velünk
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak Tiktok
Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak Tiktok
Szerzői 2025 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.
Ajándék előfizetések
Előfizetés 3 GBP/hó