Groundtruth + PADI pitch submersible Unda drybags

The Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag is made from recycled plastics
Travel-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver training agency PADI to market a range of three submersible bags named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused travel companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry Backpack, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

The main bag has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other bags in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag, with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.

Completing the range is the Unda 1-litre Cross Body Dry Sling. This has an airtight zipped opening with an IP67 rating, meaning that it remains waterproof when submerged in up to 1m of water for at least half an hour. With adjustable strap and external D-ring, this small bag is priced at £73. 

Groundtruth was formed by a trio of investigative documentary film-makers, sisters Georgia, Sophia and Nina Scott.

The materials used to make their bags are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO2 kibocsátás.

“Ghost-fishing nets account for over 50% of all plastic waste in our oceans, causing irreversible damage to global marine ecosystems,” says CEO Georgia Scott. “By combining our expertise in innovative design with PADI’s dedication to ocean conservation, we aim to make a significant positive impact through the repurposing of these harmful plastics.”

Szerint PADI világszerte‘s growth & marketing VP Lisa Mincklin, the agency’s partnership with Groundtruth has “revolutionised the way that divers can carry around their essentials while elevating their commitment to protecting the place they love. It’s truly a product line designed by divers, for divers,” she says.

UNDA bags can be ordered through the Az alapigazság oldalon.

