Magazin -előfizetések
Távolítsa el a hirdetéseket 3 GBP/hó áron
Bejelentkezés

Halcyon connects divers with Symbios Ecosystem

Kövessen minket a Google Hírekben
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Halcyon introduces its Symbios Ecosystem (Michael Westreicher)
Halcyon introduces its Symbios Ecosystem (Michael Westreicher)

US manufacturer Halcyon has introduced its Symbios Ecosystem of wrist and mask-mounted integrated dive-computers, to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount. 

The system includes “ultra-slim and intuitive” handset and head-up display (HUD) units that are intended to integrate seamlessly with a growing range of Halcyon products, as well as Symbios-enabled third-party devices. 

Parameters are customisable, and data on functions such as diver orientation, gas levels, oxygen supply, GPS position, battery levels and more is designed to be assimilated at a glance, says Halcyon, with the aim of minimising distraction even in the most challenging diving environments.

Ergonomic handset (Michael Westreicher)
Ergonomic handset (Michael Westreicher)

The ergonomic handset has been designed to fit comfortably on divers of all sizes, says Halcyon, and employs tactile-response buttons to ensure ease of use even when wearing thick gloves.

The handset colour display is high-resolution and, it says, offers excellent visibility in all lighting conditions, combined with minimal power consumption. It reflects ambient light to enable divers to see critical information clearly even in direct sunlight.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the handset is said to minimise environmental impact while offering up to 30 hours of battery life. 

Although the Symbios HUD is notably compact, it is claimed to provide 10 times the resolution of standard dive computers to give a crystal-clear display.

(Bori Benett)
The compact HUD unit (Bori Benett)

By connecting to a wide array of devices, the Symbios Ecosystem enables real-time data-sharing with fellow-divers via the Buddy Screen feature. It also integrates with the Halcyon Symbios rebreather and other future-proof technologies to ensure compatibility with expanding systems, says the manufacturer.

The Halcyon app, driven by a community of divers sharing personal experiences, tips and profiles, enables fine-tuning of computer settings, management of gas libraries and the ability to simulate dives out of the water while exploring functionality. 

The community is said to be helping Halcyon to develop a series of innovative features through regular firmware updates to the Symbios Ecosystem. 

(Bori Benett)
Non-reflective display (Bori Benett)

The wireless integration with the Symbios rebreather and support for additional CCRs makes the Symbios Ecosystem valuable for many technical divers, says Halcyon. Also supported are other Halcyon products such as the Tank-Pod, which provides real-time tank-pressure and trim-position data.

The wireless technology is said to isolate potential data corruption and minimise the sort of risks associated with wired connections, with dual orthogonal antennas eliminating the blackspots inherent in most wireless systems.

The system meets all electromagnetic compatibility requirements and is both FCC- and CE-certified.

YouTube video

A comprehensive gas library and profile-setting ability allows users to push a pre-set collection of settings and gases to the computer with one click of the button, according to Halcyon. It is integrated with key dive metrics such as oxygen levels, scrubber temperatures and battery status.

A Symbios Ecosystem handset is priced at 910 euros; Tank-Pod 305 euros; HUD 1,035 euros; handset + Tank-Pod 1,110 euros; HUD + Tank-Pod 1,249 euros; handset + HUD 1,940 euros; and handset + HUD + Tank-Pod 2,235 euros, all prices excluding VAT. For more information, visit Halcyon’s website.

A Diverneten is: HALCYON REBRANDS: ‘NEW LOOK, NEW ADVENTURE'

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark nagyszerű videó szeretem a tartalmat Nemrég tesztelték a hengeremet, hogy megtöltötték levegővel, mennyi ideig tarthatod a levegőt a hengerben, mielőtt használnád. A búvárüzlet is leeresztheti a levegőt és feltöltheti nitrox-szal? #búvárkodás #scubadiver ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡__ Scuba Búvárkodás, Víz alatt Fényképezés, tippek és tanácsok, Scuba Gear Reviews Webhely: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Webhelyünkön: https://www.rorkmedias️com reklámozáshoz. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk szemben minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark nagyszerű videó szeretem a tartalmat Nemrég tesztelték a hengeremet, hogy megtöltötték levegővel, mennyi ideig tarthatod a levegőt a hengerben, mielőtt használnád. A búvárüzlet is leeresztheti a levegőt és megtöltheti nitrox-szal?
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Mennyi ideig lehet levegőt tartani egy hengerben? #AskMark #búvárkodás

A búvárműsorok teljes listája linkekkel: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUÁR 18-26.: Boot Düsseldorf (Nemzetközi Hajókiállítás) FEBRUÁR 1-2.: Duikvaker European Show (FEBRUA21) FEBRUÁR 23-21.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia MÁRCIUS 23-1.: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MÁRCIUS 2-15.: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MÁRCIUS 16-28: Mediterrán búvárkiállítás ÁPRILIS 30-4.: Asia Dive Expo (6ADEX) Expo (22ADEX) MÁJUS 25. – JÚNIUS 31.: Búvárkiállítás JÚNIUS 1–13.: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SZEPTEMBER 15–6.: GO Diving ANZ Show OKTÓBER 7–17.: Búvárbeszélgetések NOVEMBER 19–11.: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiver Becubadiving #scubadiving https://www.scubadivermag.com/csatlakozzon a GEAR vásárlásokhoz: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡__ Scuba Búvárkodás, Víz alatt Fényképezés, tippek és tanácsok, Scuba Gear Reviews Webhely: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Webhelyünkön: https://www.rorkmedias️com reklámozáshoz. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk szemben minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. A videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÉR-képzést vagy az egyes gyártók ajánlásait. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit. 14:00 Bevezetés 00:01 Scuba.com hirdetés 35:02 Duikvaker 35:03 EUDI 15:04 DRT 23:05 GO Diving Show UK 04:06 ADEX OZTek 24:07 Mediterrán 06:07 ADEX 34:08 TEXD 21:08 MIDE 51:09 GO Diving ANZ 36:10 Búvárbeszélgetések 06:11 DEMA

A búvárműsorok teljes listája linkekkel:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUÁR 18-26.: Boot Düsseldorf (Nemzetközi Hajókiállítás)
FEBRUÁR 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUÁR 21-23.: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUÁR 21-23.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia
MÁRCIUS 1-2.: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MÁRCIUS 15-16.: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Ausztrália
MÁRCIUS 28-30.: Mediterrán Búvárshow
ÁPRILIS 4-6.: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MÁJUS 22-25.: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MÁJUS 31. – JÚNIUS 1.: Búvárbemutató
JÚNIUS 13-15.: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SZEPTEMBER 6-7.: GO Diving ANZ Show
OKTÓBER 17-19.: Búvárbeszélgetések
NOVEMBER 11-14.: DEMA Show

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.
00: 00 Bevezetés
01:35 Scuba.com hirdetés
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Földközi-tenger
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Búvárshow
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Búvárbeszélgetések
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Közelgő búvárműsorok 2025-ben #scubadiving #diveshow

Barrington Scott amerikai búvár igazolt Guinness-rekordot állított fel a leggyorsabb búvárkodás idején mind a hét kontinensen. Cartagena városi tanácsa azt állítja, hogy a dél-spanyolországi Cueva del Agua (vízi barlang) rendszerhez való hozzáférés szigorítására készül, miután január 37-án meghalt egy 18 éves női búvár. Egy víz alatti élőhely-építő pedig meghosszabbította a leghosszabb víz alatt töltött idő rekordját. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver https://www.GEAR.cubajoinmag rajongó.com: VÁSÁRLÁSOK: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------WE-OLDAL Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webhely: https://www.godivingshow: The United Kingdom ➡️ Only Show. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetéshez -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerei minden szükséges felszerelést illetően. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

Barrington Scott amerikai búvár igazolt Guinness-rekordot állított fel a leggyorsabb búvárkodás idején mind a hét kontinensen. Cartagena városi tanácsa azt állítja, hogy a dél-spanyolországi Cueva del Agua (vízi barlang) rendszerhez való hozzáférés szigorítására készül, miután január 37-án meghalt egy 18 éves női búvár. Egy víz alatti élőhely-építő pedig meghosszabbította a leghosszabb víz alatt töltött idő rekordját.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Haláleset után bezárták a spanyol barlangot #búvárkodás #podcast #hírek

Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.
Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
mikrofon: 4 búvár meghal, miután csőbe szívták őket
Al Catalfumo: Korallhalál a Karib-térségben
Aidan Karley: A barlangi búvár 60 órát él túl légzsebben
Darren: Tudsz búvárkodni agyvérzés után?
Simon Walsh: Korallhalál a Karib-térségben
Friss hírek
A 2025-ös Ocean Film Festival ausztrál turné márciusban kezdődik A 2025-ös Ocean Film Festival ausztrál turné márciusban kezdődik
U-352 – Észak-Karolina második világháborús hajótörése U-352 – Észak-Karolina második világháborús hajótörése
Búvárok hangjai az éghajlatváltozással kapcsolatos intézkedések alakításában az első nemzeti felmérésben Búvárok hangjai az éghajlatváltozással kapcsolatos intézkedések alakításában az első nemzeti felmérésben
Egy másik púpos bálna szabadult ki Skye-ról Egy másik púpos bálna szabadult ki Skye-ról
Az IPO elérte az Egyesült Királyság búvárait a Komodo's Crystal Rocknál Az IPO elérte az Egyesült Királyság búvárait a Komodo's Crystal Rocknál
Nézze meg a Merülés a sötétségbe a Suunto segítségével Nézze meg a Merülés a sötétségbe a Suunto segítségével
Kapcsolatba velünk
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak
Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak
Szerzői 2025 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.
Ajándék előfizetések
Előfizetés 3 GBP/hó