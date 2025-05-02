Magazin -előfizetések
A Halcyon Symbios-szal célozza meg az oktatókat

Halcyon Symbios ökoszisztéma (Bori Bannett)
Halcyon Symbios ökoszisztéma (Bori Bannett)

A substantial dive-számítógép discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

A Symbios ökoszisztéma, amely tartalmazza a Symbios headsetet, a Head-Up kijelzőt (HUD), a Tank Podot és a Halcyon alkalmazást, idén korábban került bemutatásra. vázolt on Divernet februárban.

It is a range of wrist and maszk- szerelt integrált merülés-számítógépek designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups. 

A komponensek célja, hogy zökkenőmentesen integrálódjanak más Halcyon termékekkel és Symbios-kompatibilis, harmadik féltől származó eszközökkel, leegyszerűsítve a felhasználók víz alatti élményét. 

Halcyon Symbios ökoszisztéma (Richie Denmark)
Halcyon dive-számítógépek (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and edzés with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised edzés agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible. 

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. Az ajánlat elérhető csak május 31-ig.

A Diverneten is: A HALCYON ÖSSZEKÖTI A BÚVÁROKAT A SYMBIOS ÖKOSZISZTÉMMEL, A HALCYON MEGÚJÍTJA A MEGJELENÉST: „ÚJ KÜLSŐ, ÚJ KALAND"

