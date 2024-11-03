Bid now for an Oceanic 31 shark artwork

An exhibition of shark-dedicated artworks called Oceanic 31 completes its two-year tour of UK exhibition spaces from late November at London’s Royal Geographical Society (RGS), with the works then being dispersed in an online auction in support of the Shark Trust's Oceanics Programme.

The collection, depicting 31 species of oceanic sharks and rays, was donated to the cause by 31 individual artists in 2022. The works range from paintings and digital creations to sculptures and mixed media.

Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden

A free exhibition can be seen at the RGS Pavilion from 26 November until 7 December. Potential bidders, perhaps with Christmas gifts in mind, have until the end of that final show date to make their offers, which can be done now by a weboldal látogatása.

Silky Street by ScapaJoe

Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs

One of the artworks will be auctioned live by TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall, who is headline speaker at the Shark Trust’s flagship annual event “For The Love Of Sharks” at the RGS on 29 November. Tickets for the evening event még mindig elérhetőek from the Shark Trust.

Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead

Oceanic Whitetip by ATM

“This exhibition has given us the opportunity to reach out to a new audience and inspire more people with the wonderful sharks and rays on which our Big Shark Pledge campaign is based,” says Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox. “We are immensely grateful to the 31 artists who have worked so hard to create these works.”

