Theo búvár csatlakozik Stephen Fryhoz, hogy nyársas fenékvonóhálós halászatot folytasson

A Blue Marine nagykövetei, Stephen Fry és Theo James színészek (Blue Marine Alapítvány)
Following up on the message of Sir David Attenborough’s documentary Oceans and coinciding with the UN Ocean Conference, which concludes in Nice today (13 June), a campaign video for UK charity the Blue Marine Foundation starring scuba-diver Theo James and Stephen Fry has been hitting the spot online.

In A lényeg James (Divergent, The White Lotus, The Gentlemen) plays a diner at an upmarket restaurant who orders a seemingly sustainable fish course from an unctious waiter portrayed by Fry.

Both actors are Blue Marine ambassadors, and the purpose of the short is to remind audiences about the invisible costs of humans dining as they please. 

YouTube video

“As a keen diver, I’ve long been captivated by the ocean and been horrified by the impact humans are having on it,” said James after completing the shoot.

“Having had a load of bycatch dumped on me, it really drove home just how grotesque and devastating the practice of bottom-trawling is. It was deeply unsettling, but I was glad to do it if it helps drive real change.” 

UK ban, but how soon?

The campaign film was created in the hope of driving forward an urgently needed ban on bottom-trawling in the UK’s so-called Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), says Blue Marine.  

“Currently a staggering 90% of the UK’s marine reserves remain open to bottom-trawling, and as for the fish that is indiscriminately caught in the nets of trawlers, up to 80% of what is caught is discarded or destroyed,” says the foundation. “Let’s end this now. Take action with us.”

In fact on World Ocean Day (8 June), the day the film was released, the UK government announced its intention to ban bottom-trawling in 41 offshore MPAs covering an area of 30,000sq km of English waters (1.5 times the size of Wales). 

“This is a huge step forward to stopping the senseless annihilation of our marine reserves,” acknowledged Blue Marine, while also emphasising that nothing will have changed until the proposals become reality and a ban is enforced. It is asking supporters to Ossza meg a videót a szociális média. 

A Kék Tengeri Alapítvány and Atomized Studios film A lényeg was directed by Ben Mallaby.

A Diverneten is: Kemény hangvételű Attenborough-film elítéli a védett tengeri területek vonóhálós halászatát, Vilmos herceg optimista az óceánok jövőjét illetően, 5 módszer a tengerek megőrzésének javítására Nagy-Britanniában, Papírparkok: „Az MPA-k kétharmada hatástalan"

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Hogyan szereljünk oldalra szerelhető hengert?

Frissített felszerelés partneroldal: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Nézd meg a Wakatobi Dive Resortot: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #búvárkodás #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% kedvezmény nemzetközi eSIM ajánlat Használd a kódot: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Légy rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join FELSZERELÉS VÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés vélemények Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási beszámolók Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárkiállítás az Egyesült Államokban Kingdom Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetésekhez ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ KÖVESS MINKET A KÖZÖSSÉGI MÉDIÁKON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalakkal működünk együtt minden alapvető felszerelésed beszerzéséhez. Használd a fenti affiliate linket a csatorna támogatására. A videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárképzést vagy az egyes gyártókra vonatkozó ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, kizárólag általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató képzését vagy a felszerelésgyártók konkrét követelményeit.

Látogassa meg a Wakatobi Resort webhelyét:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scubadiving #scubadiver

15% kedvezmény nemzetközi eSIM-ajánlat Használati kódja: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ez a valaha volt legjobb búvárközpont? W\@wakatobidiveresort

