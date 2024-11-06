A legnagyobb online forrás a búvárok számára
Keresés
Zárja be ezt a keresőmezőt.

English seagrass success promises worldwide boost

Kövesse a Divernetet a Google Híreken
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Divers using the HMS OCToPUS seed-injection devices (OCT)
Divers using the HMS OCToPUS seed-injection devices (OCT)

After five years of work, England’s biggest seagrass-restoration project has come to a close, with its results described as “incredibly promising” for the future.

The £2.5 million LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES initiative, led by Natural England and spearheaded by the Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT), tackled the restoration of more than eight hectares of seagrass beds in Plymouth Sound Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and the Solent Maritime SAC. 

The project, which also included protection of the hard pink coralline algae called maerl, involved tackling pressures on natural habitats such as recreational anchoring and mooring and educational outreach, along with trials of several seagrass-restoration methods.

A headline achievement was the boosting of seagrass seedling germination success rates from 5% to 33% – a result the team says promises to transform restoration efforts worldwide. Early regrowth is already said to be visible at both project sites.

ReMEDIES, which stands for Reducing & Mitigating Erosion & Disturbance Impacts affEcting the Seabed, was funded by the EU LIFE programme and also involved the Tengeri Védelmi Társaság, Royal Yachting Association and Plymouth City Council / Tamar Estuaries Consultative Forum. 

Trial methods

The OCT says that the project gave it the opportunity to restore the key Zostera kikötő seagrass species using two trial methods.

The first of these, seed broadcasting, involved both deploying hessian bags containing seed and, over an equal area, using an innovative injection device called Hydro Marine Seeding (HMS) OCToPUS (Ocean Conservation Trust ‘o’ Pressurised Underwater Seeder). 

The second method, seedling translocation, meant growing adult plants from seed using “Seagrass Mat Technology” in a laboratory at the National Marine Aquarium, which is run by the OCT. The plants were then deployed at the restoration site.

Nurturing of seagrass plants (OCT)
Nurturing of seagrass plants (OCT)

As a result of these experiments the habitat-restoration team now believes that the best way to achieve sub-tidal seagrass restoration could be through HMS combined with Seagrass Mat Technology. Preliminary results are already said to be showing some regeneration of the seagrass beds, which the team will continue to monitor.

“Seagrass restoration is not without its challenges but, despite this, the ReMEDIES project has pushed boundaries in developing large-scale sub-tidal seagrass restoration,” said Mark Parry, the OCT’s head of ocean habitat restoration.

“It’s been great trialling innovative restoration techniques and seeing the success of our efforts in both Jennycliff Bay and the Solent Maritime. We are excited to continue our learning and development of large-scale restoration efforts in our Blue Meadows projekt.”

Hand-picked by divers

Because seagrass seeds can be hand-picked by divers only once a year, when the plants flower, the OCT developed a type of seed-storage facility that could allow it to restore meadows year-round. The seeds are maintained in a dormant state in a high-saline, chilled recirculatory system. 

Once removed from dormancy, volunteers care for the seeds through to the seedling and adult plant stages as they grow within the Seagrass Mat Technology. 

Thriving seagrass ready for replanting (OCT)
Thriving seagrass ready for replanting (OCT)

“The ReMEDIES project has been hugely challenging in complexity, scale and ambition, combining recreational pressure-reduction in fragile seagrass habitats with restoration as an additional tool to help it recover,” commented project manager Fiona Tibbitt. 

The seagrass-cultivation facility at the aquarium will continue to showcase the project, which was sponsored by Valeport, Zurich and Naturesave Insurance.

A Diverneten is: HMS OCTOPUS ARMS DIVERS TO SOW SEAGRASS FAST, ‘I’VE BEEN LISTENING TO SEAGRASS MEADOWS’, SEAGRASS LIFTS ‘BLUE CARBON’ HOPES IN CORNWALL, A NAGY TENGERFŰ FELMÉRÉS MEGLEPÍTI A SZERVEZŐKET, BIGGEST SEAGRASS BED YET IDENTIFIED IN CORNWALL

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hogyan kezeled a követést a merülések során, amikor az utolsó merülésed nagyon megterhelő volt a levegőhiány miatt? #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés vélemények Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetéshez ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi média Facebook-on : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerünk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.scubadivermag A ://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalon megtalálja az összes szükséges felszerelést. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hogyan kezeled a követést a merülések során, amikor az utolsó merülésed nagyon megterhelő volt a levegőhiány miatt?
#scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKEK

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Visszajutni a vízbe egy rossz merülés után? #AskMark #búvárkodás

A Scuba.com webhely linkje: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Legyen rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/csatlakozzon a Gear Purchaseshez: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -fogaskerék ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------ WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen Dive Show az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ KÖVESSEN MINKET A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIÁBAN FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerünk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalon minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést. 00:00 Bevezetés 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Kicsomagolás 03:51 Specifikációk 09:40 Áttekintés

Scuba.com webhely linkje:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.
00: 00 Bevezetés
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Kicsomagolás
03:51 Műszaki adatok
09:40 Szemle

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 köldöklámpa áttekintése #Unboxing #Review

Ezen a héten a podcastban a Fülöp-szigeteki professzionális búvárkalauzok forró vízbe kerültek, miután azt a hírt kapták, hogy egyesek elfogadják a díjat a nevek korallba gravírozásáért, így a hatóságok megnégyszerezik a jutalmat a tettesekre vonatkozó bármilyen információért. LL cool J nemrég azt mondta a Guardiannek, hogy az anamatroncápa a Deep Blue Sea-ban majdnem megfulladt. A haditengerészet egykori búvára pedig úgy döntött, hogy ő lesz az első, aki a hátán ússza meg az angol csatornát. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi médiában Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

Ezen a héten a podcastban a Fülöp-szigeteki professzionális búvárkalauzok forró vízbe kerültek, miután azt a hírt kapták, hogy egyesek elfogadják a díjat a nevek korallba gravírozásáért, így a hatóságok megnégyszerezik a jutalmat a tettesekre vonatkozó bármilyen információért. LL cool J nemrég azt mondta a Guardiannek, hogy az anamatroncápa a Deep Blue Sea-ban majdnem megfulladt. A haditengerészet egykori búvára pedig úgy döntött, hogy ő lesz az első, aki a hátán ússza meg az angol csatornát.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Graffiti Coralnak fizettek idegenvezetőket #scuba #hírek #podcast

Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.

Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
Rafael Novi Setya h: Hogyan kell helyesen szállítani egy búvártartályt
Eugene: 4 búvár meghal, miután csőbe szívták őket
Daniel Pyr: Gondjai vannak a fülével búvárkodás közben? Ez lehet a probléma.
Steve Farrar: Ben Franklin fekete flottája
Bud Sells: A Nagy Tavak szellemhajói – 2. rész
Friss hírek
Az Emperor Divers új partnerséget jelent be a Bilikiki Cruises-szal Az Emperor Divers új partnerséget jelent be a Bilikiki Cruises-szal
A MAST közbelép, hogy megmentse a múzeumi hajóroncs tárgyakat A MAST közbelép, hogy megmentse a múzeumi hajóroncs tárgyakat
A barlangi búvár testének kiemelése „technikailag igényes” A barlangi búvár testének kiemelése „technikailag igényes”
Licitáljon most egy Oceanic 31 cápa műalkotásra Licitáljon most egy Oceanic 31 cápa műalkotásra
Árverési adománygyűjtés a Változás tengere Alapítvány számára Árverési adománygyűjtés a Változás tengere Alapítvány számára
Meghalt a befolyásos barlangi búvár, Bill Gavin Meghalt a befolyásos barlangi búvár, Bill Gavin

LÉPJEN KAPCSOLATBA VELÜNK

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak

Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak

Szerzői 2024 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.