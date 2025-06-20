Magazin -előfizetések
Első, Sydney számára épített merülőroncs

Első, Sydney számára épített merülőroncs

Sydney’s First Purpose-Built Dive Wreck: A Vision for Marine Tourism and Conservation

Sydney, Australia – June 9, 2025 — The Gordon’s Bay Scuba Diving Club Inc. (GBSDC) is proud to unveil its transformative proposal: the Sydney Dive Wreck Project. This ambitious initiative aims to create a world-class mesterséges zátony and dive site by scuttling a decommissioned ship approximately four kilometres southeast of Coogee Beach.

This project is designed to bolster marine biodiversity, enhance recreational diving experiences, and stimulate the local economy. The proposed site will serve as both a sanctuary for marine life and a premier destination for divers, researchers, and eco-tourists.

???? A New Underwater Ecosystem

The artificial reef will be strategically linked to Wedding Cake Island via an Offshore Artificial Reef (O.A.R.) system. This connection is expected to attract a variety of marine species, including kingfish, snapper, and mulloway, thereby enriching the local marine ökoszisztéma and providing new opportunities for sustainable fishing practices.

476098044 1009520054552302 6150139129902207243 n
First Purpose Built Dive Wreck for Sydney 3

💰 Gazdasági és közösségi előnyök

With an estimated one-time investment of $6–10 million, the Sydney Dive Wreck Project is projected to generate between $12.4 million and $48.6 million in diver-related revenue over five years. These figures do not account for additional income from associated activities such as charter operations, equipment rentals, and hospitality services.

The project has garnered substantial community support, evidenced by a petition with nearly 14,000 signatures, including over 4,000 from Randwick City residents. Local businesses and tourism operators anticipate increased patronage, leading to job creation and gazdasági revitalizáció a régióban.

🌿 Környezetvédelmi rend

Environmental sustainability is at the core of the Sydney Dive Wreck Project. The selected vessel will undergo thorough cleaning and preparation to ensure it is free of pollutants and safe for marine life. The site will be designated as a no-fishing zone to protect the developing ecosystem, and ongoing monitoring will be conducted in collaboration with marine scientists from UNSW and UTS.

487081495 1050794740424833 7926712025970941116 n
First Purpose Built Dive Wreck for Sydney 4

🤝 Broad-Based Support

The initiative has received endorsements from various stakeholders, including Randwick City Mayor Dylan Parker, the Coogee Chamber of Commerce, and prominent figures in the diving industry. The GBSDC has also consulted with environmental engineers and marine scientists to ensure the project’s ecological viability.

???? A jövő vizualizálása


Visual representation of the planned dive wreck location.


Expected increase in marine biodiversity around the artificial reef.


Local community members showing support for the project.

📞 Csatlakozzon a Mozgalomhoz

The GBSDC invites all interested parties to support the Sydney Dive Wreck Project. For more information, to sign the petition, or to get involved, please contact:

John Rowe
Founder, GBSDC
📧 jcprowe@bigpond.net.au
📞 +61 412 099 453

Sam Baxter
President, GBSDC
📧 sam1.baxter1@gmail.com
📞 +61 412 261 459

Together, we can create a lasting legacy beneath the waves, fostering marine conservation and community prosperity.

For more details, please refer to the full üzleti terv:

