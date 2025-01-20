A Poole's Diver Clinic hamarosan bezárja kapuit

Scuba divers in one of the UK’s busiest diving locations face losing another emergency facility as the Diver Clinic, which has provided hyperbaric services in the Poole area of Dorset for more than 30 years, has announced that it is closing permanently at the end of January.

The decision to close the diving & hyperbaric medicine unit was decided with the NHS on a “mutually agreeable basis”, says the Diver Clinic, because a “convergence of multiple commercial, contractual and operational factors that cannot be met within the scope of the NHS contract” had made it már nem életképes to operate recompression facilities in Poole.

A Diver Clinic started in 1992 to service the central English Channel region, and has provided round-the-clock emergency recompression services ever since.

The clinic has expressed thanks to its “dedicated, diligent and exceptionally experienced long-standing team-members” as well as to the “emergency services, maritime search and rescue and medical support organisations who have all worked closely with us to save so many lives over the past three decades”.

Many individual divers will also have had cause to be grateful for the presence of the facility.

