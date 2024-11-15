A legnagyobb online forrás a búvárok számára
Keresés
Zárja be ezt a keresőmezőt.

Bemutatták a világ legnagyobb tengerifű faiskoláját

Kövessen minket a Google Hírekben
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Bemutatták a világ legnagyobb tengerifű faiskoláját

World’s largest seagrass nursery unveiled to supercharge restoration of Great Barrier Reef ecosystems

Seagrass restoration on the Great Barrier Reef will be significantly boosted thanks to the world’s largest purpose-built seagrass restoration nursery which was unveiled in Gladstone today.

CQUniversity’s SeaGrow nursery is funded by the partnership between the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and Coles Group and is the world’s first large-scale seagrass nursery that has been developed with leading seagrass researchers and Reef Traditional Owners.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation Coastal Habitat Restoration Director Will Hamill said: “The role of seagrass in sustaining the Great Barrier Reef and supporting the health of coastal habitats is absolutely critical.

2O4A9431
Largest seagrass nursery in the world unveiled 6

“As home to the world’s largest seagrass ecosystem, the Reef’s meadows provide nurseries and food sources for endangered species like turtles and dugongs whilst acting as natural filters by removing pollutants such as fine sediment and excess nutrients from the water.

“But they also have another critical job – mitigating climate change by storing 400 million tonnes of carbon which is the equivalent weight of eight Sydney Harbour bridges.

“However, this ecosystem is under threat from the impacts of climate change, and there are areas struggling to recover from increasingly severe and frequent storms, floods and cyclones such as Cyclone Jasper and Kirrily that impacted the Reef last summer.

cmerc july 2021 18 51360384248 o
Largest seagrass nursery in the world unveiled 7

“This ecosystem destruction is a double-edged sword. Not only do we lose the capacity to store carbon into the future, the loss of these ecosystems also triggers the release of historic carbon deposits, further increasing emissions.

“As the world grapples with how to meet urgent emissions reduction targets, we are increasingly looking to the ocean and its coastal ecosystems – which sequester carbon 30-50 times more efficiently than rainforests – for bridging solutions.

“This new expanded seagrass nursery will see restoration scaled up significantly using an innovative seed-based method pioneered at the facility, to help repair critical ecosystems whilst unlocking the Great Barrier Reef’s potential to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

cmerc july 2021 206 51360164566 o
Largest seagrass nursery in the world unveiled 8

CMERC Director Professor Emma Jackson said the nursery has been three years in the making and will be transformative in enhancing degraded seagrass meadows and helping to build their resilience against the increasing impacts of climate change.

“Seeds collected from nurseries are used to re-seed damaged or fragmented meadows, helping to improve their overall condition and resilience.

“Our new nursery – which is the largest of its type in the world – will enhance our capacity for seagrass restoration while also providing more accessibility for local community and schools to visit and learn about this important habitat.”

00000060 SeaGrow Coles GBRF CQU Glad Credit Great Barrier Reef Foundation
October 2023, GBRF, CQU, Coles and Gladstone Port Corporation participated in a Seagrass flower picking event at Curtis Island with Emma Jackson and Will Hamill.

The SeaGrow nursery is funded by Coles Group’s partnership with the Nagy-korallzátony Foundation and has also received support through the Reef Coastal Restoration Program that is funded by the Australian Government’s Reef Trust.

Coles Head of Sustainability Governance and Engagement Anna Stewart said: “Today marks a major milestone in Coles’ partnership with the Nagy Korallzátony Alapítvány and we’re so pleased to have played a role in launching the world’s largest seagrass nursery. We know seagrass meadows are vital for the Reef’s resilience – they are feeding grounds for marine animals, and they also help to increase biodiversity, improve water quality and protect shorelines.

“We look forward to the learnings that will be made at this state-of-the-art site, which we hope will help ensure the Reef can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

2O4A9659
Largest seagrass nursery in the world unveiled 9

Professor Jackson said the increasing impact of climate change and water quality had been felt by seagrass meadows worldwide.

“Initiatives such as this play an important role in building the health and resilience of these important marine environments globally and the nursery is part of a Global Seagrass Nursery Network.”

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hogyan kezeled a követést a merülések során, amikor az utolsó merülésed nagyon megterhelő volt a levegőhiány miatt? #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés vélemények Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetéshez ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi média Facebook-on : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerünk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.scubadivermag A ://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalon megtalálja az összes szükséges felszerelést. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hogyan kezeled a követést a merülések során, amikor az utolsó merülésed nagyon megterhelő volt a levegőhiány miatt?
#scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKEK

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Visszajutni a vízbe egy rossz merülés után? #AskMark #búvárkodás

A Scuba.com webhely linkje: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Legyen rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/csatlakozzon a Gear Purchaseshez: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -fogaskerék ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------ WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen Dive Show az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ KÖVESSEN MINKET A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIÁBAN FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerünk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalon minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést. 00:00 Bevezetés 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Kicsomagolás 03:51 Specifikációk 09:40 Áttekintés

Scuba.com webhely linkje:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.
00: 00 Bevezetés
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Kicsomagolás
03:51 Műszaki adatok
09:40 Szemle

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 köldöklámpa áttekintése #Unboxing #Review

Ezen a héten a podcastban a Fülöp-szigeteki professzionális búvárkalauzok forró vízbe kerültek, miután azt a hírt kapták, hogy egyesek elfogadják a díjat a nevek korallba gravírozásáért, így a hatóságok megnégyszerezik a jutalmat a tettesekre vonatkozó bármilyen információért. LL cool J nemrég azt mondta a Guardiannek, hogy az anamatroncápa a Deep Blue Sea-ban majdnem megfulladt. A haditengerészet egykori búvára pedig úgy döntött, hogy ő lesz az első, aki a hátán ússza meg az angol csatornát. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi médiában Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

Ezen a héten a podcastban a Fülöp-szigeteki professzionális búvárkalauzok forró vízbe kerültek, miután azt a hírt kapták, hogy egyesek elfogadják a díjat a nevek korallba gravírozásáért, így a hatóságok megnégyszerezik a jutalmat a tettesekre vonatkozó bármilyen információért. LL cool J nemrég azt mondta a Guardiannek, hogy az anamatroncápa a Deep Blue Sea-ban majdnem megfulladt. A haditengerészet egykori búvára pedig úgy döntött, hogy ő lesz az első, aki a hátán ússza meg az angol csatornát.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Graffiti Coralnak fizettek idegenvezetőket #scuba #hírek #podcast

Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.

Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
Rafael Novi Setya h: Hogyan kell helyesen szállítani egy búvártartályt
Eugene: 4 búvár meghal, miután csőbe szívták őket
Daniel Pyr: Gondjai vannak a fülével búvárkodás közben? Ez lehet a probléma.
Steve Farrar: Ben Franklin fekete flottája
Bud Sells: A Nagy Tavak szellemhajói – 2. rész
Friss hírek
Bemutatták a világ legnagyobb tengerifű faiskoláját Bemutatták a világ legnagyobb tengerifű faiskoláját
A roncsbúvárok tisztelik a második világháborús repülőket Kanada mindkét oldalán A roncsbúvárok tisztelik a második világháborús repülőket Kanada mindkét oldalán
A parti őrség búvárhajót vezet az eltűnt búvárokhoz A parti őrség búvárhajót vezet az eltűnt búvárokhoz
A búvárok takarítanak a haltenyésztő szellem után A búvárok takarítanak a haltenyésztő szellem után
Ünnepelje a Magic Island Dive Resort 20. évfordulóját 2025-ben Ünnepelje a Magic Island Dive Resort 20. évfordulóját 2025-ben
Az idő visszaforgatása: A medúza fordítva öregszik Az idő visszaforgatása: A medúza fordítva öregszik

LÉPJEN KAPCSOLATBA VELÜNK

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak

Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak

Szerzői 2024 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.