Magazin -előfizetések
Távolítsa el a hirdetéseket 3 GBP/hó áron
Bejelentkezés

PADI hands Sylvia Earle a new role

Kövessen minket a Google Hírekben
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Sylvia Earle on a trip to Cocos
Sylvia Earle on a trip to Cocos

PADI has more than 120 AmbassaDivers who represent the edzés agency but its latest appointment has special status – marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer Dr Sylvia Earle has just been named the first PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver.

Now 89, Earle has had a career that embraces more than 100 marine expeditions; nearly 10,000 hours spent under water, including record-breaking dives; more than 200 publications and lecturing on ocean issues in 80+ countries. 

“Dr Earle embodies everything PADI stands for and we celebrate her continued commitment to inspiring future generations of divers and conservationists,” says Kristin Valette Wirth, PADI Worldwide’s chief brand & membership officer.

Sylvia Earle in the Aquarius habitat in Florida
Sylvia Earle outside the Aquarius habitat in Florida in 2012

“For decades, she has continued to break through the glass ceiling and show what is possible when it comes to both seeking adventure and saving the ocean. 

“It’s a privilege to amplify her legacy as a scuba diver and ocean advocate.”

The PADI AmbassaDiver scheme is now 10 years old, and the scuba divers it has chosen form part of a global team committed to encouraging their communities to experience, explore and protect the underwater world, says the agency

“I look forward to being a champion for PADI and using this honour to inspire respect, love and care for the ocean while providing effective guidance on safety for those who seek adventure under water,” says Earle, who is regarded as one of the first scientists to have used scuba to document marine life first-hand.

Sylvia Earle in the early days (Al Giddings)
Sylvia Earle in the early days (Al Giddings)

She was the first female chief scientist of the USA's National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and and would later lead the five-year Sustainable Seas Expeditions programme with NOAA's National Marine Sanctuaries.

Earle recorded the deepest seabed walk while leading the first all-female team of aquanauts for the Tektite II project in 1970. In 1985 she made the deepest female solo descent by submersible to 1km, aboard the Deep Rover submersible she had co-designed with her husband Graham Hawkes.

Earle in the Deep Worker submersible
Earle in the DeepWorker submersible

In 1992 “Her Deepness” founded Deep Ocean Exploration & Research to develop submersibles and other subsea technologies,

She remains busy. In 2009 she founded Mission Blue, dedicated to establishing more Marine Protected Areas and designating what she calls “Hope Spots”. She also co-hosts the Youtube sorozat Dive in With Liz and Sylvia, with her daughter Liz Taylor and special guests.

Accolades include TIME Magazin’s first Hero for the Planet award in 1998, the TED Prize in 2009, UN Champion for the Earth in 2014, and the Ken Burns Prize in 2024. 

Underwater book-signing in the Aquarius habitat (Kip Evans)
Underwater book-signing in the Aquarius habitat (Kip Evans)

“Dr Earle’s PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver distinction is more than a title – it will become a powerful movement that engages the global diving community, honours her legacy and inspires others to rally behind our shared vision to explore and protect the ocean,” says Wirth.

Egy másik 12 PADI AmbassaDivers are also expected to be inducted alongside Earle later in February.

A Diverneten is: Dr. Sylvia Earle partner a Tiburon Subsea-vel, A Fülöp-szigetek „a központ központja” Hope Spot lesz, Dr. Sylvia Earle egyesíti erőit a PADI-val az óceánok megőrzése érdekében

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark nagyszerű videó szeretem a tartalmat Nemrég tesztelték a hengeremet, hogy megtöltötték levegővel, mennyi ideig tarthatod a levegőt a hengerben, mielőtt használnád. A búvárüzlet is leeresztheti a levegőt és feltöltheti nitrox-szal? #búvárkodás #scubadiver ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡__ Scuba Búvárkodás, Víz alatt Fényképezés, tippek és tanácsok, Scuba Gear Reviews Webhely: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Webhelyünkön: https://www.rorkmedias️com reklámozáshoz. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk szemben minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark nagyszerű videó szeretem a tartalmat Nemrég tesztelték a hengeremet, hogy megtöltötték levegővel, mennyi ideig tarthatod a levegőt a hengerben, mielőtt használnád. A búvárüzlet is leeresztheti a levegőt és megtöltheti nitrox-szal?
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Mennyi ideig lehet levegőt tartani egy hengerben? #AskMark #búvárkodás

A búvárműsorok teljes listája linkekkel: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUÁR 18-26.: Boot Düsseldorf (Nemzetközi Hajókiállítás) FEBRUÁR 1-2.: Duikvaker European Show (FEBRUA21) FEBRUÁR 23-21.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia MÁRCIUS 23-1.: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MÁRCIUS 2-15.: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MÁRCIUS 16-28: Mediterrán búvárkiállítás ÁPRILIS 30-4.: Asia Dive Expo (6ADEX) Expo (22ADEX) MÁJUS 25. – JÚNIUS 31.: Búvárkiállítás JÚNIUS 1–13.: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SZEPTEMBER 15–6.: GO Diving ANZ Show OKTÓBER 7–17.: Búvárbeszélgetések NOVEMBER 19–11.: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiver Becubadiving #scubadiving https://www.scubadivermag.com/csatlakozzon a GEAR vásárlásokhoz: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡__ Scuba Búvárkodás, Víz alatt Fényképezés, tippek és tanácsok, Scuba Gear Reviews Webhely: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Webhelyünkön: https://www.rorkmedias️com reklámozáshoz. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- akkor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk szemben minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. A videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÉR-képzést vagy az egyes gyártók ajánlásait. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit. 14:00 Bevezetés 00:01 Scuba.com hirdetés 35:02 Duikvaker 35:03 EUDI 15:04 DRT 23:05 GO Diving Show UK 04:06 ADEX OZTek 24:07 Mediterrán 06:07 ADEX 34:08 TEXD 21:08 MIDE 51:09 GO Diving ANZ 36:10 Búvárbeszélgetések 06:11 DEMA

A búvárműsorok teljes listája linkekkel:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUÁR 18-26.: Boot Düsseldorf (Nemzetközi Hajókiállítás)
FEBRUÁR 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUÁR 21-23.: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUÁR 21-23.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia
MÁRCIUS 1-2.: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MÁRCIUS 15-16.: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Ausztrália
MÁRCIUS 28-30.: Mediterrán Búvárshow
ÁPRILIS 4-6.: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MÁJUS 22-25.: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MÁJUS 31. – JÚNIUS 1.: Búvárbemutató
JÚNIUS 13-15.: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SZEPTEMBER 6-7.: GO Diving ANZ Show
OKTÓBER 17-19.: Búvárbeszélgetések
NOVEMBER 11-14.: DEMA Show

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.
00: 00 Bevezetés
01:35 Scuba.com hirdetés
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Földközi-tenger
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Búvárshow
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Búvárbeszélgetések
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Közelgő búvárműsorok 2025-ben #scubadiving #diveshow

Barrington Scott amerikai búvár igazolt Guinness-rekordot állított fel a leggyorsabb búvárkodás idején mind a hét kontinensen. Cartagena városi tanácsa azt állítja, hogy a dél-spanyolországi Cueva del Agua (vízi barlang) rendszerhez való hozzáférés szigorítására készül, miután január 37-án meghalt egy 18 éves női búvár. Egy víz alatti élőhely-építő pedig meghosszabbította a leghosszabb víz alatt töltött idő rekordját. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver https://www.GEAR.cubajoinmag rajongó.com: VÁSÁRLÁSOK: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------WE-OLDAL Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webhely: https://www.godivingshow: The United Kingdom ➡️ Only Show. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetéshez -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerei minden szükséges felszerelést illetően. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

Barrington Scott amerikai búvár igazolt Guinness-rekordot állított fel a leggyorsabb búvárkodás idején mind a hét kontinensen. Cartagena városi tanácsa azt állítja, hogy a dél-spanyolországi Cueva del Agua (vízi barlang) rendszerhez való hozzáférés szigorítására készül, miután január 37-án meghalt egy 18 éves női búvár. Egy víz alatti élőhely-építő pedig meghosszabbította a leghosszabb víz alatt töltött idő rekordját.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

FELSZERELÉKVÁSÁRLÁS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális BÚVÁROKZÁST vagy az egyes gyártóknak szóló ajánlásokat. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést vagy a felszerelésgyártók speciális követelményeit.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Haláleset után bezárták a spanyol barlangot #búvárkodás #podcast #hírek

Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.
Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
Simon Walsh: Korallhalál a Karib-térségben
mikrofon: 4 búvár meghal, miután csőbe szívták őket
Al Catalfumo: Korallhalál a Karib-térségben
Aidan Karley: A barlangi búvár 60 órát él túl légzsebben
Darren: Tudsz búvárkodni agyvérzés után?
Friss hírek
PADI hands Sylvia Earle a new role PADI hands Sylvia Earle a new role
Kiköpött: Miért nem nyeli le a bálnák az embert? Kiköpött: Miért nem nyeli le a bálnák az embert?
Mutass egy kis szerelmet a cornwalli tengerparton Mutass egy kis szerelmet a cornwalli tengerparton
A 2025-ös Ocean Film Festival ausztrál turné márciusban kezdődik A 2025-ös Ocean Film Festival ausztrál turné márciusban kezdődik
U-352 – Észak-Karolina második világháborús hajótörése U-352 – Észak-Karolina második világháborús hajótörése
Búvárok hangjai az éghajlatváltozással kapcsolatos intézkedések alakításában az első nemzeti felmérésben Búvárok hangjai az éghajlatváltozással kapcsolatos intézkedések alakításában az első nemzeti felmérésben
Kapcsolatba velünk
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak
Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Szálak
Szerzői 2025 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.
Ajándék előfizetések
Előfizetés 3 GBP/hó