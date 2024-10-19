A legnagyobb online forrás a búvárok számára
A legnagyobb online forrás a búvárok számára
Keresés
Zárja be ezt a keresőmezőt.

Dive Worldwide flash akció most

Kövesse a Divernetet a Google Híreken
Iratkozzon fel heti hírlevelünkre
Manta in the Maldives (Shutterstock / Dive Worldwide)
Manta in the Maldives (Shutterstock / Dive Worldwide)

Tour operator Dive Worldwide wants divers to be aware that it has a vaku eladó live from now until the end of October, offering savings of £150pp on all destinations when making a new direct booking for a 2025 holiday.

Examples designed to tempt include the Best of Maldives Liveaboard itinerary, leaving divers time between this and next year to anticipate exploring North and South Malé and Ari atolls, where the highlights include manta cleaning stations, possible whale shark encounters and drift-dives.

Aztán ott van a West Komodo Explorer package, providing access to Indonesian diving in Sumbawa and the western Komodo area. “The dedicated dive-resort in Kalimaya offers daily dive-trips to three world-renowned locations, in addition to the incredible house reef with its plethora of rare and unusual marine life,” says the operator.

In the Caribbean option there is the option of a stay at the Golden Rock Resort on the island of St Eustatius, diving with Dive Statia to explore the range of dive-sites on offer, including shipwrecks with artefacts, coral reefs and coral-encrusted lava flows.

These are just a taster of possible resort and liveaboard holidays and Merülés világszerte says it can also provide many tailor-made options. The £150pp discount applies to new direct bookings for travel in 2025 made up to and including 31 October, 2024 but does require a minimum spend per person of £2,000. Quote ‘DWOCT24’ when making an enquiry.

A Diverneten is: 52 PRO DIVERS KEDVENC HELYI MERÜLÉSI HELYE

Legújabb Podcast epizód a Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hogyan kezeled a követést a merülések során, amikor az utolsó merülésed nagyon megterhelő volt a levegőhiány miatt? #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés vélemények Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli hirdetéshez ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi média Facebook-on : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerünk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.scubadivermag A ://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalon megtalálja az összes szükséges felszerelést. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hogyan kezeled a követést a merülések során, amikor az utolsó merülésed nagyon megterhelő volt a levegőhiány miatt?
#scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKEK

Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Visszajutni a vízbe egy rossz merülés után? #AskMark #búvárkodás

A Scuba.com webhely linkje: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Legyen rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/csatlakozzon a Gear Purchaseshez: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -fogaskerék ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------ WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen Dive Show az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ KÖVESSEN MINKET A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIÁBAN FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerünk a https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com oldalon minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést. 00:00 Bevezetés 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Kicsomagolás 03:51 Specifikációk 09:40 Áttekintés

Scuba.com webhely linkje:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.
00: 00 Bevezetés
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Kicsomagolás
03:51 Műszaki adatok
09:40 Szemle

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 köldöklámpa áttekintése #Unboxing #Review

Ezen a héten a podcastban a Fülöp-szigeteki professzionális búvárkalauzok forró vízbe kerültek, miután azt a hírt kapták, hogy egyesek elfogadják a díjat a nevek korallba gravírozásáért, így a hatóságok megnégyszerezik a jutalmat a tettesekre vonatkozó bármilyen információért. LL cool J nemrég azt mondta a Guardiannek, hogy az anamatroncápa a Deep Blue Sea-ban majdnem megfulladt. A haditengerészet egykori búvára pedig úgy döntött, hogy ő lesz az első, aki a hátán ússza meg az angol csatornát. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- WEBOLDALAINK Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések webhelye: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések webhelye : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- Kövessen minket a közösségi médiában Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban minden szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához. Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

Ezen a héten a podcastban a Fülöp-szigeteki professzionális búvárkalauzok forró vízbe kerültek, miután azt a hírt kapták, hogy egyesek elfogadják a díjat a nevek korallba gravírozásáért, így a hatóságok megnégyszerezik a jutalmat a tettesekre vonatkozó bármilyen információért. LL cool J nemrég azt mondta a Guardiannek, hogy az anamatroncápa a Deep Blue Sea-ban majdnem megfulladt. A haditengerészet egykori búvára pedig úgy döntött, hogy ő lesz az első, aki a hátán ússza meg az angol csatornát.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Legyél rajongó: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Felszerelésvásárlás: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBOLDALAINK

Weboldal: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Búvárkodás, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, búvárfelszerelés értékelések
Weboldal: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Búvárhírek, víz alatti fotózás, tippek és tanácsok, utazási jelentések
Weboldal: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Az egyetlen búvárshow az Egyesült Királyságban
Weboldal: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Márkáinkon belüli reklámozáshoz
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
KÖVETJEN MEG A SZOCIÁLIS MÉDIAKON

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

A https://www.scuba.com és a https://www.mikesdivestore.com partnerekkel állunk kapcsolatban az összes szükséges felszerelésért. Fontolja meg a fenti társult link használatát a csatorna támogatásához.

Az ebben a videóban található információk nem helyettesítik a professzionális búvárkiképzést. A videóban található összes tartalom, beleértve a szöveget, grafikákat, képeket és információkat, csak általános tájékoztatási célokat szolgál, és nem helyettesíti a képzett búvároktató által végzett képzést.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Graffiti Coralnak fizettek idegenvezetőket #scuba #hírek #podcast

Továbbiak betöltése ... Feliratkozás

TARTSUK A KAPCSOLATOT!

Szerezzen heti összefoglalót a Divernet összes híréről és cikkéről Búvármaszk
Nem spamelünk! Olvassa el Adatvédelem Ha többet akarsz tudni.

Feliratkozás
Értesítés
vendég

0 Hozzászólások
A legtöbb szavazatot kapott
legújabb Legrégebbi
Inline visszajelzések
Az összes hozzászólás megtekintése
legutóbbi hozzászólások
ron: Búvár meghalt Mexikóban a szóló cenote szondán
Steve Weinman: Búvár meghalt Mexikóban a szóló cenote szondán
Tricia: A Lusitania sokkja
ron: Búvár meghalt Mexikóban a szóló cenote szondán
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish fővárosa a Fülöp-szigeteken
Friss hírek
Púpos bálna visszatért a tengerbe Skócia partraszállása után Púpos bálna visszatért a tengerbe Skócia partraszállása után
A cápák tüskés étele megváltás lehet a moszat számára A cápák tüskés étele megváltás lehet a moszat számára
Az Agressor Adventures Wayne B Brown első könyve megjelent Az Agressor Adventures Wayne B Brown első könyve megjelent
Ismerje meg Steve Backshallt – egy a sok Bite-Back nyeremény közül! Ismerje meg Steve Backshallt – egy a sok Bite-Back nyeremény közül!
Búvár meghalt Mexikóban a szóló cenote szondán Búvár meghalt Mexikóban a szóló cenote szondán
Az ukrán szabadbúvár uszony nélküli világrekordot döntött Az ukrán szabadbúvár uszony nélküli világrekordot döntött

LÉPJEN KAPCSOLATBA VELÜNK

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Az ezen az oldalon található, meg nem nevezett képek a fotós szerzői joga.
Lépjen kapcsolatba a DIVER Magazinnal a részletekért.

Szerzői 2024 Rork Media Limited. Minden jog fenntartva.

0
Szeretné a gondolatait, kérjük, kommentálja.x